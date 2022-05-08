  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How three WNBA players balance careers and motherhood: 'It changes my perspective of life'

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Mystics
    Washington Mystics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Las Vegas Aces
    Las Vegas Aces
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Atlanta Dream
    Atlanta Dream
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dearica Hamby
    Dearica Hamby
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tianna Hawkins
    Tianna Hawkins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cheyenne Parker
    Cheyenne Parker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

When Cheyenne Parker found out she was pregnant last year, there wasn’t much discussion about how it would affect her playing career. Instead, Parker thought there was no way she was going to miss this WNBA season, determined to make it back by the time training camp started in April.

The Atlanta Dream forward could have waited until 2023 to return after giving birth to a baby girl in December.

“Not a chance, that was never an option,” Parker told USA TODAY Sports when asked if the thought entered her mind.

For Parker and the almost dozen mothers that compete in the WNBA, balancing motherhood with the stresses of an athletic career that can take them from home and meaningful relationships can be demanding. But they push on, determined to set an example for not only their children, but other working mothers who might be in similar situations.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby and Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins know exactly what Parker is going through, both having had children during their professional careers.

All three spoke with USA TODAY Sports about those challenges as the season opened Mother's Day weekend.

This season, the WNBA season consists of 36 regular-season games, with half on the road, taking them away from their families. Parker, Hamby and Hawkins are planning to take their children on some trips this season.

Parker, who is entering her eighth season, says her life has changed for the better and she has a sense of fulfillment knowing that her daughter, Naomi, will be with her every step of the way for the rest of her career. Her spouse and her mother are also helping and will split caretaking duties when she is traveling.

“It wasn’t easy, it was definitely a journey. A lot of long days and hard work. When I am tired, I just push through the fatigue. We are known for mental toughness and fortitude, so just being able to do that and realizing that nothing really compares to birth. It gave me this extra drive,” Parker said. “It changes my perspective of life in general. I used to be like ‘ball is life, ball is life’, but now Naomi is life.”

Parker started getting her body in shape for the season immediately after giving birth.

The hardest part, Parker says, was getting down to her playing weight. She is listed at 193 pounds on a 6-foot-4 frame, but by the time she started to focus on her training, she weighed 180. Parker hadn’t been that light since college.

Dream forward Cheyenne Parker with daughter Naomi, who was born in December.
Dream forward Cheyenne Parker with daughter Naomi, who was born in December.

And her mother was there to help.

Every morning she started with a shake with nutrients and vitamins to stay hydrated in order to produce breast milk, along with meal preparation, which was essential to meet her weight goals.

Next up was six weeks of physical therapy to rebuild her core muscles to withstand the physical toll that occurs when playing in the post. Three to four times a week, she did drills and put up shots to regain a feel for the game.

“I had to do that, because when I gave birth, my muscles were gone,” said Parker, who said she has regained about 85 percent of her strength and stamina. “That has been the toughest thing to get back.”

But her trainer wanted Parker to slow down the workouts, telling her to trust her new body. Parker wasn’t hearing any of it.

“I had to tell her, 'Lady, I am on a mission,' ” she said.

Motherhood in the pandemic 'wubble'

Motherhood took on a different meaning when Hamby and Hawkins took their children to the so-called “wubble” in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the WNBA to reconvene at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Hamby's daughter Amaya, now 5, made the adjustment easily.

“It was both rewarding and difficult. I know it was a learning experience for both of us," said Hamby, a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year. "She didn’t quite understand in that moment what was going on, but I feel when she is able to look back, it will be one of those things that we can talk about. She made the time a little bit easier.”

Amaya, who Hamby lovingly calls “my little parasite,” was the star of the wubble, interacting with teammates and opponents alike. She has become an unofficial part of the Aces; a fixture at workouts, practices and games.

Dearica Hamby&#39;s daughter, Amaya, mimics her mom&#39;s boxing stance as she prepares to throw punches into mitts during one of her training sessions.
Dearica Hamby's daughter, Amaya, mimics her mom's boxing stance as she prepares to throw punches into mitts during one of her training sessions.

But the wubble had its downsides as well, from being isolating to making it difficult to find things to do.

Hawkins said the wubble was an adventure for her son Emanuel, now 6, because it was something new to him. While her plate was full, including helping her son with his schooling, Hawkins did have time to think about the social climate - the murder of George Floyd had happened just two months before - and how it would affect her son in the future.

The WNBA dedicated its first weekend of games in 2020 to raising awareness for justice reform and voting rights.

“There was no mental escape, you couldn’t do anything and you are just surrounded by the same people every day,” Hawkins said about her time in Florida. “It was just basketball every day.”

Before showing up in Florida during the pandemic’s early days and when a mask mandate was in effect, Hawkins said she and her son were at a grocery store in Maryland when Emanuel noticed a child with a mask covering his entire face walking around a parking lot with a toy gun.

Her son wanted a mask and gun too, but Hawkins quickly put a stop to that notion and explained to Emanuel why that wasn’t a good idea.

“The sad truth about being African-American is you have to be mindful of your skin color,” she said. “It could be one day at any (given) moment he could be punished for having dark skin or brown skin. I can’t allow him to be naïve about things like that. I have to prepare him for what’s to come.”

Emanuel is a happy-go-lucky kid, easily transitioning from smiling at everyone to showing off his skills on a lacrosse field. Hawkins says she will try her best to be there for games, and the support she gets from her fiancé and mother in helping him become a strong Black child is paramount and allows her to focus on the court.

Hamby says being away so much is the most challenging part of motherhood.

“The worst part is not giving Amaya all the time in the world,” Hamby said. “I am on the road a lot. I am mentally in and out, just depending on the work schedule. She has helped me navigate this experience.”

Finding other support systems

The difference in compensation and travel between the WNBA and the NBA has been a discussion point for decades and the WNBA continues to try to make strides in improving those areas for players.

The average WNBA salary last season was $120,648, according to Yahoo! Finance. The the new CBA ups that to $130,000 with Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm teammates Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd having the highest salary in 2022 at $228,094.

The WNBA is making sure that the mothers in the league are supported more with expanded benefits for pregnant players and those returning to play after having a child.

Even though Parker was adamant about playing this season, the league gives players alternatives in case they want to sit out and also provides benefits to help ease the cost of childcare.

In the collective bargaining agreement reached in 2020, players receive their full salary while on maternity leave, up from receiving half their salary under the prior CBA. A $5,000 childcare stipend and two-bedroom apartments for players with children are also provided.

Mothers are given comfortable, protected and secluded space for nursing and access to refrigeration for breastmilk. Up to $60,000 in reimbursements are available for fertility/infertility treatment costs, adoption, surrogacy and oocyte cryopreservation.

While many WNBA players supplement their income during the offseason by playing overseas, that option presents mothers with another difficult choice: leave the family or take the family abroad, sometimes to less-than-secure places?

Some mothers playing overseas may not be comfortable taking their children to a foreign land, where learning the language and culture could present challenges.

While the money may be lucrative in overseas leagues, choosing to stay home when the opportunity arose, at least for Hawkins, was a no-brainer.

Hawkins chose another alternative, competing in Athletes Unlimited, which bills itself as the “next generation professional sports leagues.”

Since its inception two years ago, Athletes Unlimited has set up leagues in softball, volleyball, lacrosse, and basketball, giving female athletes a chance to strive in their chosen sports when playing abroad is not an option or when there are limited opportunities to play professionally after exhausting their college eligibility.

“It just depends on the circumstances on if I go back overseas. But Athletes Unlimited allowed me to stay stateside,” said Hawkins, who has played in China and Hungary during her WNBA offseason and averaged nearly 25 points a game during AU’s month-long season.

Hamby says her decision not to play in Italy, as she had for three years, was multi-layered. When in Italy, COVID was ravishing the world, and Hamby had to send her mother and daughter back to the States. She was reunited with them weeks later, but the separation took its toll.

“I like to be around my family. I felt bad that my daughter wasn’t able to be (with) her grandparents and other relatives. I made the decision when COVID hit and when I came home and got to be here. Not a knock (on) the players that do,” said Hamby, who bought a house in Vegas and plans on staying as long as she is playing basketball.

“Do I make less money? Yes. But for me, my priority is my family, so I will take less to be home and be comfortable for the things that matter to me the most.”

Follow reporter Scooby Axson on Twitter @ScoobAxson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA players share what motherhood means to them as season opens

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Former NHL player Mike Ribeiro reportedly charged with two counts of sexual assault

    The former NHL forward has reportedly been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from a pair of instances in Texas last June.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • Canada's Brown races to 200-metre victory at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r