Three Wichita restaurants throwing big birthday bashes this weekend

A few Wichita restaurants are celebrating birthdays this weekend and throwing their own parties. Good news: You’re invited.

Here’s how and where to celebrate:

Reverie Coffee Roasters turns 9

Andrew Gough’s Reverie Coffee Roasters at 2202 E. Douglas is celebrating its ninth anniversary with a backyard barbecue scheduled for Sunday. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the back patio and in the parking lot behind the shop.

Reverie will be offering fancy Japanese-style hot dogs on its own fresh-baked buns with toppings like kim chi, sauerkraut, pickled peppers and more. It’ll also be serving coconut water in green coconuts that its staff will hand-cut with machetes. Hot dogs will cost $9, as will coconut waters. Those who want both pay $15.

Several vendors also will be in attendance, including Strong Roots Healthy Farming, Blue Saddle Jewelry, Firefly/Rise Farms and more. Admission is free.

Wichita Brewing Company has two weekend events planned to celebrate its 11th anniversary.

Wichita Brewing Company turns 11

This popular brewery, which has two Wichita restaurants, is celebrating its 11th birthday this weekend with two different parties.

One is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the west-side brewery, 8815 W. 13th St., where flagship beers will be $3.50, seasonal beers will be $4.50 and “epic” beers will be $5.50. The brewery also will release two new beers just in time for the event: a Belgian style Witbier and a pink guava jalapeno sour beer.

The party will spill out into the parking lot in the evening, where the restaurant will be serving pizza and beer. Local band Monterey Jack will perform at 7 p.m. If rain interrupts the party, it will be moved to the WBC event venue at 6160 E. Central.

The celebration continues on Saturday on the east side, where from noon to 4 p.m. owners will put on an Imperial Ale Fest inside WBC event venue at 6160 E. Central, which is next door to the east-side brew pub.

People with $50 tickets will be able to sample from more than 25 “strong ales” and keep their custom-made 11th Anniversary glasses. Pizza also will be served during the festival.

To secure tickets, call 316-260-2529 or email your name and cell production@wichitabrew.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.