Three vehicle crash on Kansas highway leaves two seriously injured in Friday storm: KHP

Two drivers suffered serious injuries in a Friday afternoon car crash as severe weather rolled through the metro area, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At 3:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of people injured following a collision on U.S Route 50 about a quarter of a mile east of Road A on the Kansas highway, said crash reports on the state patrol website.

An investigation determined three cars were traveling west on the highway when the first car, driven by a 33-year-old man, began to slow down. Gusts of wind had blown dirt in front of the vehicle, obscuring his view.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old woman driving another car, which traveled closely behind, then slammed into the rear end of the 33-year-old’s car.

As the 19-year-old’s car stopped, a 65-year-old man driving another vehicle subsequently crashed into her vehicle.

The first driver did not suffer any injuries, reports said.

Both the second driver and the third driver are believed to have been seriously injured in the collision. They were transported to an area hospital shortly after the crash.