Three Unwise Men: CCTV captures ‘brazen’ gang stealing Christmas trees from pop-up in Wimbledon

Police are hunting the thieves who helped themselves to the trees from Pines and Needles in Wimbledon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A gang of thieves has been captured on CCTV plundering Christmas trees from a pop-up shop in south west London.

Images show three men throwing dozens of trees in the back of a van after breaking through a fence.

The Pines and Needles shop has had 300 trees stolen in just three days this week after the gang struck three nights in a row at the same site in Wimbledon.

The business sets up stall every Christmas across London and have sold trees to the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Madonna and members of One Direction have also snapped up their trees.

The trees were in a yard surrounded by fencing at the end of Wimbledon Park Road. In the footage, shot on Tuesday, the men are hooded but the site is well lit and the video clearly shows them swiping the trees.

Owner Josh Lyle said: "We have been hammered already this year because of Covid and now, just as we were given the green light to sell to the public, a bunch of thieves decide to help themselves to more than £3,000-worth of stock. It's sickening.

"Our job is to spread Christmas cheer to everyone in the UK, sending our trees far and wide, but this is a real kick in the teeth and we're asking for people who may have information to come forward and notify the police.

"This was a pretty brazen act in a well-lit yard right at the Wimbledon Park Road entrance, so we're hoping they get their comeuppance."

A Met Police spokesman said they were contacted on Friday night following the theft and said no arrests had been made and enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6599/27Nov.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.