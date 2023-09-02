Three ‘Ukrainian drones shot down’ in attempted attack on Crimea bridge, Kremlin claims

A view shows the Crimean bridge connecting the Russian mainland (REUTERS)

Three Ukrainian naval drones were shot down during an attempted attack on the Kerch bridge, Russia’s defence ministry claimed.

One naval drone was destroyed late Friday and two others early Saturday morning, the Kremlin said.

A key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine, the Kerch bridge has come under repeated attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

An explosion in October, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, left three people dead.

The reported drone attack on a tanker happened a few nautical miles to the south of the Crimean Bridge in July (via REUTERS)

A further attack on the bridge in July, killing two people and injured another another leavign the vital bridge severely damaged.

The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, both logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian authorities, which generally avoid commenting on attacks on Russian soil, didn’t say whether they launched the attacks.

Drone strikes and shelling on the Russian border regions are a regular occurrence.

The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Saturday that over the previous 24 hours Russia had launched four missile strikes and 39 airstrikes, in addition to 42 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

UK military officials said Saturday that Russia risks splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine‘s south.

According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces continued to take offensive action on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, with units reaching the first Russian main defensive line.

Ukraine‘s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Friday that Kyiv’s troops were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks next week, the Kremlin announced Friday, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal brokered by Ankara and the UN that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets safely despite the 18-month war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Erdogan would meet Monday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.