Three Ukrainian choirs from Hampshire come together for concert

The three choirs will perform at Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal

Three Ukrainian choirs are coming together for the first time to perform in a concert in aid of their home country.

The groups from Portsmouth, Petersfield and Havant will appear at the city's New Theatre Royal on Friday evening.

Olena Ivanchuk helped set up the choirs after leaving Ukraine in 2022 when it was invaded by Russia.

Money raised will go to Ukrainian charity Reduit, which provides medical supplies for the country's soldiers.

Ms Ivanchuk said: "We have really high hopes for this concert because we are eager to support those in Ukraine."

The choirs have been meeting three times a week to share their love of singing and create a sense of support in the community.

Ms Ivanchuk said the concert would feature a mix of music, including Ukrainian and military songs

Ms Ivanchuk, a professional singer, music teacher and musical producer, has been living in Hampshire since June 2022 when she was forced to leave her home due to the conflict.

She said: "Audiences can expect to enjoy a very uplifting and joyful evening with some poignant moments.

"The concert is open to everyone and we hope to see as many people here as possible."

Choir member Iryna Chupylka said all of its members have "a sad story to tell"

Iryna Chupylka, one of the members of the choir, said: "I miss my family every day and it's not only family it's your homeland.

"It's your home, it's your friends, it's your community, I miss that a lot and everyone here has a sad story to tell."

Julia Bezzubova said the choir has helped her, and added: "It's a very nice feeling when you sing and when you can share this with your friends and have this feeling of home."

