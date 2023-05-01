Three Triangle Harris Teeter grocery stores evacuated due to threats

Two Harris Teeters stores in Durham and a third in Raleigh were evacuated on Monday afternoon due to threats, according to police.

Police responded to a threat at the Harris Teeter grocery store in the Hope Valley Commons shopping center on 1125 West N.C. Highway 54 just before 12:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department confirmed.

An individual made threats by phone to the store demanding money and claiming that an explosive device was put inside the store, according to police.

No arrests have been made in Durham.

The Hope Valley Commons store was declared safe by police as of 3 p.m., police spokeswoman Crystal Price confirmed.

Durham police responded to a second threat of the same nature at a Harris Teeter on 1501 Horton Road just 30 minutes later at 1 p.m.

The store is no longer evacuated and has resumed operations after authorities investigated the threat.

A third Harris Teeter in Raleigh on Creedmoor Road near Millbrook Road also remains evacuated, WRAL reported.

The News & Observer has reached out to the Raleigh Police Department to learn more.