He was a three-time All-Mountain West pick at Boise State. He just retired from the NFL

Former Boise State cornerback Donte Deayon has retired from the NFL.

Deayon, who helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI two seasons ago, posted a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Twitter on Thursday, informing him that his six-year NFL career was over.

“As I move forward into retirement, I will always cherish the memories of my time in the NFL, the lessons I learned and the relationships I formed,” Deayon wrote. “I look forward to the next chapter in my life, and will always be grateful for the time I spent in the NFL.”

Only God Could Write What’s Destined For Me. Thank You Everyone It Truly Has Been A Blessing Playing Football A Game I Love For 20 Years! 6 professional Years! Thank You God Happy Retirement To Me. #GoodEatz pic.twitter.com/FrRCSW4X6q — Donte Deayon (@AyoItsND) March 2, 2023

The 29-year-old native of Rialto, California, wasn’t drafted in 2016, but he signed with the New York Giants. He spent two seasons with the Giants before he was waived in 2018. He signed with the Rams that year and spent the next three seasons bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

Deayon played at Boise State from 2012 to 2015 and was a three-time All-Mountain West pick. He finished his college career with 17 interceptions, which ranks No. 5 in program history. He posted back-to-back seasons with six in 2013 and 2014, and was a second-team all-conference pick three years in a row.