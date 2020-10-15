Which lockdown tier am I in? How to check restrictions in your area

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced the implementation of a new three-tier system of local lockdown measures for England to help keep the spread of coronavirus under control.

Different parts of the country will be split up into “medium”, “high” or “very high” local coronavirus alert areas under the new system, which Mr Johnson confirmed at a Downing Street press conference on Monday 12 October.

The measures come after the number of coronavirus cases in England has begun to rise.

On Monday, Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for England, said that hospitals in north-east and north-west England have seen a seven-fold increase in Covid patients in their intensive care units in the last four weeks.

He also confirmed that three temporary Nightingale hospitals in the north of England could be brought back into use to deal with the spike in coronavirus cases.

So, which areas will be affected by the new lockdown measures and how will you know which tier your area comes under? While many of the details of how the tiers and specific measures in each area will be enforced are currently unclear, here is what we know so far.

How will a three-tier lockdown work?

The new planned approach will divide the country into different areas based on local infection rates, which will dictate the severity of each local lockdown.

The three alert levels will span from the minimum level of restrictions applicable to all of England, including the rule of six and 10pm hospitality curfews, to the most strict measures reserved for the highest level.

During his speech at the House of Commons, Mr Johnson confirmed that the details of the system, which include:

Medium Tier – People are expected to follow basic restrictions that are in place across the country, such as the rule of six, 10pm hospitality curfew and social distancing

High Tier – Households are banned from mixing in homes and gardens.

Very High Tier – People must not to have any social contact with anyone outside their household. Pubs and bars will be closed unless they can operate as a restaurant.

Which areas will be affected?

Mr Johnson confirmed that all areas currently in local lockdowns will automatically move into the "High" alert level, adding that the “Very High” tier will be applied to areas where “transmission rates are rising most rapidly and where the NHS could be under unbearable pressure”.

However, data presented on Monday morning by England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and Professor Powis, showed that cases in the North West and North East are continuing to rise at levels faster than the rest of England.

The North West and North East and Yorkshire are also seeing the fastest rise in hospital cases, with Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust experiencing the steepest increase. The Trust now has more than 250 Covid-19 patients in its beds.

How will I know what tier my local area falls under?

If you are confused about what tier you local area falls under there are a number of ways you can check.

There is a postcode search available on the government website, while the NHS Covid 19 app will show which local alert level applies in which area.

The government updated is also providing additional guidance those who are for clinically, extremely vulnerable.

