Three things you'll want to keep in mind this long weekend

Nothing says the "unofficial start to summer" quite like barbequing, campfires, and spending time at the lake. But in true The Weather Network style, we’re here to remind you of some important safety measures you should keep in mind if you’re planning on doing any of these over the long weekend (or ever this spring/summer).

HAND SANITIZER AND BARBECUES DON’T BELONG TOGETHER

Coronavirus has us going through bottles of hand sanitizer more than ever, but if you’re near the grill, it’s best to keep to soap and water beforehand. Watch the video above to find out why.

PUT CAMPFIRES OUT PROPERLY

With dry and/or drought conditions gripping a large swath of the country, ensuring a campfire is completely extinguished is crucial in preventing wildfires. And as The Weather Network’s Kyle Brittian demonstrates in the video above, there are some key tips to keep in mind.

ABIDE BY THE THREE T’S ON THE WATER

In the video above, The Weather Network’s Mia Gordan reminds us how following the three T's before taking part in activities on the water this spring/summer can ensure your safety.

