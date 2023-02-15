Three things you must do today to beat 10.1pc inflation

cost of living crisis increase uk rising prices how to protect investments property savings pension rising inflation 2022 energy

Inflation is cooling, but remains in double digits.

The consumer prices index rose by 10.1pc year-on-year in January, its lowest level since September, meaning inflation has now cooled by a whole percentage point since it hit a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October 2022.

While the growth in price rises has started to slow, the cost of goods and services are still going up at a rate far higher than in previous years.

It means the buying power of your cash is still likely to be falling in real terms.

The good news is global stock markets are beginning to recover as interest rates near their forecast peaks.

With savings rates up too, it means that there is plenty of opportunity for you to protect your finances. The Telegraph explains the best options on the table.

1. Change your investment strategy

Inflation, in moderation, is not necessarily bad for stocks, as some companies can pass costs on to consumers to balance out rising input costs. Those which have strong pricing power, such as utilities or large consumer brands, should be able to carry on with business as normal.

Oil and mining companies will also do well as rising commodity prices are good for their bottom lines. Utility groups sometimes pay dividends linked to inflation.

However, inflation could be bad for retailers, such as supermarkets, which may lack the ability to increase prices.

Infrastructure and real estate investment trusts often have contracts linked to inflation, so their income and dividends would rise as inflation does. Gold could also rise in value thanks to its status as a relative safe haven during periods of volatility or economic downturn.

2. Protect your retirement income

Inflation can have an enormous impact on how long retirement savings will last. Those with a basic "level" annuity will see their income eroded every year. Owners of an inflation-linked annuity will start off with a much smaller income, but one that keeps increasing over time.

If inflation rises even higher than the latest figure pension savers with a “defined contribution” pension will be forced to take on more risk to keep up.

Given recent market falls, savers must not take too much out of their pension pots. Taking more cash out of your investments to cover rising prices, as markets fall, compounds the loss and means you own fewer shares that can benefit from a rebound.

If drawing down a pension while prices are rising and markets are falling, savers should use their cash savings, and replenish these when markets have bounced back.

3. Avoid locking your cash savings away

Savers can benefit from increasingly competitive rates in cash accounts.

The best easy-access cash Isa, from Virgin Money, pays 3pc according to the analyst Moneyfacts.

However, if you are willing to lock some of your cash away then it might be sensible to open a fixed-term account, as these offer even higher rates. For example, the average rate for a one-year bond now stands at 3.61pc, just 0.39 percentage points below the prevailing Bank Rate.