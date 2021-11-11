Three things we learned about the Charlotte Hornets in their win at Memphis

Before beginning a lengthy homestand on Friday, there was a little matter the Charlotte Hornets had to take care of first.

As in completing their exhaustive five-game road trip by meeting up with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s the same team that has personally tormented the Hornets over the past few seasons with its height and bruising front line, doing it to the point where Terry Rozier felt they “punked” even in their preseason matchup. Not exactly the easiest of avenues and the significance couldn’t be denied.

“It’s important,” coach James Borrego said prior to tipoff, “that we feel the win column.”

Kelly Oubre poured in a franchise-best 37 points off the bench and connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers, helping the Hornets hold off Memphis 118-108 at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night.

Here are three things we learned in their slump-busting victory:

THEY CLOSED, FINALLY

Putting the ball in the net in the waning minutes has been an issue for the Hornets this season, but they finally reversed that trend against Memphis.

Sparked by a 24-8 run spanning the end of the third quarter leading into the fourth quarter, they answered any attempts by the Grizzlies to climb back into the game. That is something that wasn’t happening frequently.

Borrego noted how their execution had to get better and it did.

“I think for our young group, the first time together That’s the area of growth for us. That we get into these fourth-quarter situations, valuing each possession. In fourth-quarter situations to win in the NBA, you’ve got to out-execute your opponent and get better shots than them. Obviously, you’ve got to make shots, too.

“But for us, it’s to continue to play with great effort and execute at a higher level, especially in this game on the road.”

BETTER BENCH PRODUCTION

Depth is supposed to be a strength and it hadn’t quite been there lately.

That wasn’t the case against the Grizzlies. With Miles Bridges having an uncharacteristically off night and the same being the case for LaMelo Ball, the Hornets needed a spark somewhere — and the reserves were the ones who provided it.

Story continues

The bench came through with 24 points in the first half, fueling the Hornets in their runs to seize control and grab an eight-point advantage leading into the break. Oubre, of course, was the main catalyst. He posted double digits in scoring for just the second occasion since netting 26 points versus Portland on Halloween, which was his previous high.

Cody Martin was also all over the floor as usual, inserted initially to help corral the shifty Morant after he scored 12 quick points on six shots.

One thing to note: Ish Smith received a Coach’s-DNP for the second straight game.

NICK OF TIME

Nick Richards is definitely taking advantage of his opportunity.

Throughout the road trip, Richards was called upon to be a backup to starter Mason Plumlee off the bench, especially with PJ Washington sidelined with a hyperextended left elbow. And the second-year big man has proved to be more than capable of giving the Hornets what they have been sorely lacking: an inside presence.

Despite collecting two quick fouls upon entering in the first quarter after Plumlee picked two fouls of his own, Borrego stuck with Richards and he rewarded the decision for the most part with four points, four rebounds and a pair blocks.

He did commit his third foul with a touch one at midcourt to stop a fastbreak, forcing him to head to the bench. He would have been better served getting whistled for it inside or somewhere near the paint. Still, he’s become a nice addition to the Hornets’ rotation.