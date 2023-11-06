Three Texas Rangers selected as Golden Glove recipients on Sunday

A few of the World Champion Texas Rangers have been honored for their defensive efforts during the season.

Rangers set a new franchise record

Texas had three players selected as Golden Glove winners in Sunday’s announcement on ESPN. There were 13 first-time winners, including all three Rangers, which is the second most in the history of the award.

The Rangers selected were catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and right fielder Adolis Garcia. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager were also nominated but lost to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez and New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.

This was the first time the Rangers have had three Golden Glove winners in a single season.

Heim became the third Rangers catcher in franchise history to win a Golden Glove, Garcia the first outfielder since Joey Gallo in 2020 and Lowe showcased his newfound versatility by winning a Golden Glove a year after winning his first Silver Slugger.

Rangers retain two members from their World Series team

On Sunday pitcher Andrew Heaney exercised his $13 million player option for next season and the Rangers exercised their $6.25 million club option on closer Jose Leclerc.

Heaney went 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA during the regular season, setting a career-high in wins. In the postseason Heaney was 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA.

Leclerc had a record of 0-2 with a 2.68 ERA while going four-for-nine on save opportunities in the regular season. In the postseason Leclrec went 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA and was four-for-five on save opportunities.