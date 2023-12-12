Three teenagers killed in traffic collision in south Wales

Photograph: Wales News Service

Three teenagers have been killed in a serious road traffic incident involving a bus and a car in a small village in south Wales, police have said.

At about 7pm on Monday, emergency services were called to the scene of the collision between a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road, in Coedely, in the borough of Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Three men – two aged 18 and one aged 19 – were declared dead at the scene, while two other men, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the University hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were also treated for minor injuries.

The road has remained closed while investigations into the collision continue.

Supt Esyr Jones, of South Wales police, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident. Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s deputy mayor, Dan Owen-Jones, was at the scene soon after the crash after a resident called him. He said the incident had cast a “dark cloud over the community” and sent those affected his deepest sympathies.

“I’m not going to tell you what I saw when I first arrived because I don’t want to share that, that will stay with me,” he said. “But when I stepped back as the emergency services were arriving and it was down to them to do what they are best at.”

He added: “The neighbourhood stood up, fair play to them, on this freezing cold evening. Hot drinks were plentiful.”

A community centre was opened as a “safe haven and warm place for distressed family and friends” arriving at the scene, Owen-Jones said.

“I couldn’t imagine their feelings,” he added. “What I’ve seen and witnessed, I never ever want to witness again. And if anything I can do for the families, then so be it, in a very distressing time.

“It’s more distressing this time of year, isn’t it? Why is it it always happens this time of year? What I am concerned [for] at the moment is the families and the siblings.”

The police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which either vehicle was being driven in the run-up the collision to contact them.

South Wales police added that anyone with any dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact them quoting reference 2300420639.