Three takeaways from No. 22 Duke basketball’s win over Charlotte on Saturday

Having one starter not in uniform and seeing another hobble to the bench in the second half didn’t keep No. 22 Duke from ending a two-game losing streak on Saturday.

Behind Jared McCain’s 21 points and 18 from Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils toppled Charlotte, 80-56, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coming off consecutive road losses to Arkansas, 80-75, and Georgia Tech, 72-68, the Blue Devils (6-3) played without sophomore point guard Tyrese Proctor (sprained ankle). Preseason All-American Kyle Filipowski went to the bench, and briefly to the locker room, during the second half after spraining his ankle.

Filipowski’s injury coincided with an 11-0 Charlotte run in the second half as the 49ers trimmed what had been a 25-point Blue Devils lead in the first half, to as few as 11 points at 57-46 with 13:37 to play.

He returned as Duke pulled away to a one-sided win over the 49ers (5-4).

Filipowski scored only five points, on 2-of-10 shooting, but led Duke with 13 rebounds and four assists.

Proctor’s absence

After playing in all 36 games as a freshman last season and starting every game this season, Proctor missed his first career game for Duke on Saturday.

Proctor injured his ankle early in Duke’s loss at Georgia Tech on Dec. 2. He’s been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and he used crutches to maneuver himself to the bench on Saturday.

Duke has not shared a timetable for his return.

With Proctor out, Duke started two freshmen, McCain and Caleb Foster, at guards along with senior Jeremy Roach. Filipowski and Mark Mitchell manned the frontcourt positions.

Proctor averages 10.3 points and 4.5 assists per game this season.

Junior guard Jaylen Blakes absorbed some of Proctor’s minutes in the backcourt and did so effectively. Blakes played 21 minutes, scoring 15 points while hitting all five of his shots overall. That included a three 3-pointers.

Sharing is caring

But even without Proctor, the Blue Devils did a much better job offensively as they built a 45-27 halftime lead over Charlotte.

After the losses at Arkansas and Georgia Tech, Duke coach Jon Scheyer lamented his team’s lack of ball movement in its half-court offense.

A week of hard practices led to improvement, particularly in the first half as Duke collected 10 assists on its first 13 field goals.

A week earlier at Atlanta, Scheyer said he’d like to see the Blue Devils finish in the neighborhood of 20 assists per game.

Duke collected 15 assists against Charlotte as it shot 50% overall.

Better perimeter defense

After Arkansas and Georgia Tech used effective 3-point shooting to beat the Blue Devils, Duke made things more difficult on the 49ers and it helped.

Charlotte made only 4 of 20 3-pointers (20%) as Duke lead the entire game. This after Arkansas (nine) and Georgia Tech (seven) combined to make 16 of 45 (35.5%) against the Blue Devils.

The 49ers shot 40.4% overall.