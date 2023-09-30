Three takeaways from Mizzou football’s SEC-opening win at Vanderbilt to improve to 5-0

The Missouri Tigers started a bit slow but hit the jets down the stretch Saturday, holding off the Vanderbilt Commodores 38-21 in both teams’ Southeastern Conference football opener.

Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook passed for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Luther Burden III had 11 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns; fellow Tigers wideout Theo Wease Jr. hauled in 10 balls for 118 yards and a TD.

The Tigers play host to ranked LSU next Saturday in Columbia. Vandy fell to 2-4.

