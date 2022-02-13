Three takeaways from Kentucky women’s basketball’s win at Alabama

The Kentucky women’s basketball team snapped one streak and prolonged another on Sunday afternoon.

UK brought a four-game losing streak to a halt and recorded its 11th straight win over Alabama with a 67-63 victory in Tuscaloosa.

It was a cohesive team win for the Wildcats in a season deprived of them.

Redshirt junior forward Dre’una Edwards had her best game since returning in late January from the second team-imposed suspension against her this season. Edwards led all scorers with 24 points off the bench for UK, which is the most points she’s ever scored against a Southeastern Conference opponent with the Cats.

UK had a 39-9 advantage in bench points and a 17-8 advantage in second-chance points, despite only nine points from star senior guard Rhyne Howard.

Kyra Elzy’s team will hope to use this result as a springboard to finish the season strong before the SEC Tournament in early March.

Kentucky had all nine scholarship players available for Sunday’s game, but now UK will also have only nine players available to play for the rest of the season.

Freshman walk-on guard Kristen Crenshaw-Gill, who joined the Wildcats in October after the program held open tryouts, is no longer part of the program.

Crenshaw-Gill had been sidelined with an ankle injury in recent weeks, and she served primarily as an extra practice player for the Wildcats. Crenshaw-Gill appeared in six games this season, but none since Dec. 19.

The star: Dre’una Edwards had 24 points on 10-for-23 shooting to go along with seven rebounds for UK. She was the only UK player to score in double figures.

The stats: A UK team deprived of consistent bench scoring got that in spades Sunday, with four players combining for 39 bench points. Sophomore forward Nyah Leveretter had a career-high eight points off the bench.

The status: Kentucky is now 10-11 overall and 3-8 in the SEC. Alabama is now 12-11 overall and 3-9 in the SEC.

Three takeaways

1. UK GETS SCORING HELP FOR RHYNE HOWARD.

Story continues

In recent days, Elzy has often spoken about the need to get scoring help for Howard, who strained her right thumb in Thursday’s home loss to No. 1 South Carolina and again played Sunday while wearing a wrap on her right hand.

UK’s standout player and scorer obviously attracts significant attention from opponents in the form of traps, double-teams and other defensive systems designed to get the ball out of her hands and force other UK players to make shots.

Up to this point in the season, Kentucky has done an inconsistent job of having players other than Howard score on a regular basis and punish opponents for the way they guard Howard.

That wasn’t the case against Alabama, though.

UK held a 29-28 halftime lead on Sunday despite Howard only scoring four first-half points.

Kentucky got 17 first-half points from its four bench players, led by eight from Edwards.

The Cats finished Sunday’s game with 39 bench points, compared to just nine from Alabama.

Something that UK’s scoring production from the bench couldn’t help with, though, was Kentucky’s continued struggles shooting the three-point shot.

UK went 3-for-17 (17.6%) on three-point shots, and the Cats entered Sunday ranked 10th in the SEC in three-point shooting percentage (31%).

2. KENTUCKY’S PRESSURE DEFENSE CAUSES CHAOS FOR ALABAMA.

With Kentucky back to full strength health-wise, the Wildcats have license again to utilize their high-intensity, pressure defense.

Elzy has said that having less players available to play affects UK’s ability to play its pressure defense because of the energy required to play that style, and the Wildcats made full advantage of their unique defensive style on Sunday.

In the first half alone UK forced 12 Alabama turnovers and turned those into 12 points.

For the game, UK forced 18 Alabama turnovers and the Wildcats had 18 points off turnovers.

The forced turnovers came in a variety of ways: Five-second calls on inbound passes, backcourt time violations, stolen passes and charges taken by junior guard Emma King, just to name a few.

One of the most critical turnovers came in the game’s closing seconds, as UK recorded a steal after an Alabama inbound pass while up only two points.

3. UK STOPS SKID WHILE CONTINUING TO DOMINATE ALABAMA

Kentucky has now won 11 straight games over Alabama. The Crimson Tide hasn’t defeated the Wildcats since February 2014.

UK’s second road win of the season — albeit against another bottom half team in the SEC — might also represent a reset of sorts for this Kentucky women’s basketball season.

The Cats have five regular-season games remaining before the end-of-season SEC Tournament in Nashville, which UK will likely at least need to reach the championship game of to get a bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Snapping a four-game losing streak, continuing a long-term winning streak over a conference rival and getting production from players who aren’t Howard are a good way to try and carry momentum into a crucial closing stretch.

Up next

Kentucky continues a stretch of four games in eight days with a pair of home contests this week, starting with a game against Mississippi State on Tuesday night. This is a game that was twice rescheduled following COVID-19 issues in each program. The Bulldogs have sputtered under interim head coach Doug Novak this season, and have a 14-8 overall record and a 5-5 mark in SEC play. Rickea Jackson, who challenged Rhyne Howard for the SEC scoring title for most of the season, left the Mississippi State program and entered the transfer portal in late January. Mississippi State played Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon.

Next game

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Online: SEC Network Plus