Three takeaways from Kentucky women’s basketball’s win at Alabama

Cameron Drummond
·5 min read
Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky women’s basketball team snapped one streak and prolonged another on Sunday afternoon.

UK brought a four-game losing streak to a halt and recorded its 11th straight win over Alabama with a 67-63 victory in Tuscaloosa.

It was a cohesive team win for the Wildcats in a season deprived of them.

Redshirt junior forward Dre’una Edwards had her best game since returning in late January from the second team-imposed suspension against her this season. Edwards led all scorers with 24 points off the bench for UK, which is the most points she’s ever scored against a Southeastern Conference opponent with the Cats.

UK had a 39-9 advantage in bench points and a 17-8 advantage in second-chance points, despite only nine points from star senior guard Rhyne Howard.

Kyra Elzy’s team will hope to use this result as a springboard to finish the season strong before the SEC Tournament in early March.

Kentucky had all nine scholarship players available for Sunday’s game, but now UK will also have only nine players available to play for the rest of the season.

Freshman walk-on guard Kristen Crenshaw-Gill, who joined the Wildcats in October after the program held open tryouts, is no longer part of the program.

Crenshaw-Gill had been sidelined with an ankle injury in recent weeks, and she served primarily as an extra practice player for the Wildcats. Crenshaw-Gill appeared in six games this season, but none since Dec. 19.

Kentucky 67, Alabama 63

The star: Dre’una Edwards had 24 points on 10-for-23 shooting to go along with seven rebounds for UK. She was the only UK player to score in double figures.

The stats: A UK team deprived of consistent bench scoring got that in spades Sunday, with four players combining for 39 bench points. Sophomore forward Nyah Leveretter had a career-high eight points off the bench.

The status: Kentucky is now 10-11 overall and 3-8 in the SEC. Alabama is now 12-11 overall and 3-9 in the SEC.

Three takeaways

1. UK GETS SCORING HELP FOR RHYNE HOWARD.

In recent days, Elzy has often spoken about the need to get scoring help for Howard, who strained her right thumb in Thursday’s home loss to No. 1 South Carolina and again played Sunday while wearing a wrap on her right hand.

UK’s standout player and scorer obviously attracts significant attention from opponents in the form of traps, double-teams and other defensive systems designed to get the ball out of her hands and force other UK players to make shots.

Up to this point in the season, Kentucky has done an inconsistent job of having players other than Howard score on a regular basis and punish opponents for the way they guard Howard.

That wasn’t the case against Alabama, though.

UK held a 29-28 halftime lead on Sunday despite Howard only scoring four first-half points.

Kentucky got 17 first-half points from its four bench players, led by eight from Edwards.

The Cats finished Sunday’s game with 39 bench points, compared to just nine from Alabama.

Something that UK’s scoring production from the bench couldn’t help with, though, was Kentucky’s continued struggles shooting the three-point shot.

UK went 3-for-17 (17.6%) on three-point shots, and the Cats entered Sunday ranked 10th in the SEC in three-point shooting percentage (31%).

2. KENTUCKY’S PRESSURE DEFENSE CAUSES CHAOS FOR ALABAMA.

With Kentucky back to full strength health-wise, the Wildcats have license again to utilize their high-intensity, pressure defense.

Elzy has said that having less players available to play affects UK’s ability to play its pressure defense because of the energy required to play that style, and the Wildcats made full advantage of their unique defensive style on Sunday.

In the first half alone UK forced 12 Alabama turnovers and turned those into 12 points.

For the game, UK forced 18 Alabama turnovers and the Wildcats had 18 points off turnovers.

The forced turnovers came in a variety of ways: Five-second calls on inbound passes, backcourt time violations, stolen passes and charges taken by junior guard Emma King, just to name a few.

One of the most critical turnovers came in the game’s closing seconds, as UK recorded a steal after an Alabama inbound pass while up only two points.

3. UK STOPS SKID WHILE CONTINUING TO DOMINATE ALABAMA

Kentucky has now won 11 straight games over Alabama. The Crimson Tide hasn’t defeated the Wildcats since February 2014.

UK’s second road win of the season — albeit against another bottom half team in the SEC — might also represent a reset of sorts for this Kentucky women’s basketball season.

The Cats have five regular-season games remaining before the end-of-season SEC Tournament in Nashville, which UK will likely at least need to reach the championship game of to get a bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Snapping a four-game losing streak, continuing a long-term winning streak over a conference rival and getting production from players who aren’t Howard are a good way to try and carry momentum into a crucial closing stretch.

Up next

Kentucky continues a stretch of four games in eight days with a pair of home contests this week, starting with a game against Mississippi State on Tuesday night. This is a game that was twice rescheduled following COVID-19 issues in each program. The Bulldogs have sputtered under interim head coach Doug Novak this season, and have a 14-8 overall record and a 5-5 mark in SEC play. Rickea Jackson, who challenged Rhyne Howard for the SEC scoring title for most of the season, left the Mississippi State program and entered the transfer portal in late January. Mississippi State played Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon.

Next game

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Online: SEC Network Plus

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Marie-Michele Gagnon top Canadian in women's super-G at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Under normal circumstances, Marie-Michele Gagnon would be disappointed after placing 14th at an Olympics. Not this time. The Canadian skier said she was pleased with her performance in the women's super-G at the Beijing Olympics on Friday even though her time was outside the top 10. The native of Lac-Etchemin, Que., finished the course in one minute 14.65 seconds, 1.14 seconds behind gold medallist Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland and less than a second away from the podium. "I really a

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Analysis: With Mills, Nets could be just what Simmons needs

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons is going from one pressure cooker to another with his move from Philadelphia to New York City. He won't suddenly find a less demanding fan base, or a more understanding media. If Simmons was hoping to quietly resume his career out of the spotlight, it won’t happen in Brooklyn. The Nets are a title-contending team playing in the biggest market with lots of national TV games. Their every misstep along the way gets dissected. The Nets can’t provide Simmons with cover fro

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Women's hockey has never been stronger, deserves Olympic limelight

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Justin Cuthbert says that Rosie DiManno's recent column 'Why women’s hockey doesn’t belong in the Olympics' is lazy and shortsighted; highlighting the continue growth of the women's game, its rising stars and the fact that the men's side is similarly dominated by a small group of teams.

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • At Olympics and beyond, getting away with it is Russia's way

    BEIJING (AP) — Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it. Vladimir Putin’s Russia has perfected the art of flouting the rules, whether the venue is the Olympic arena, international diplomacy or meddling in other countries’ elections from the comfort of home. And it has suffered little consequence for its actions. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russia the country isn't here — technicall

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Jones in a predicament, Gushue bounces back as pressure mounts for Canadian curlers

    It was probably a little too early to call Canada's curling games on Sunday in Beijing must-wins — but they had to win them. Having combined for four consecutive losses at the Olympics over the last two days of competition, Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones were needing to get things headed in the right direction. Gushue was able to get the job done against the USA and is now in a somewhat comfortable position, although with this level of talent there are no guaranteed wins at the Olympics anymore.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric