Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s win against the Missouri Tigers

John Clay
·5 min read

Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s 21-17 win over the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field on Saturday:

1. Colin Goodfellow made the play of the game

On an afternoon filled with Kentucky’s kicking games mistakes — two missed field goals; a 12-men-on-the-field penalty that allowed Missouri to re-kick a missed field goal — how ironic was it that a the UK punter made a spur-of-the moment play that ended up saving the Wildcats’ bacon.

With UK clinging to a 21-17 lead and facing a fourth-and-4 from its own 41-yard line with under three minutes remaining, the Cats snapped the ball over the head of punter Colin Goodfellow. The senior from Cleveland somehow managed to track the bouncing ball down just before the goal line — with a couple of Tigers in hot pursuit — then get off a punt to about his own 40-yard line while being hit by a Missouri player.

With Goodfellow judged as still being the tackle box, the hit resulted in a roughing the kicker penalty that gave UK a first down at the Missouri 44-yard line with 2:25 remaining. It also allowed the Cats to snap the ball three more times, forcing Missouri to use its last two timeouts. By the time backup punter Wilson Berry punted on fourth-and-7 from the Mizzou 41, there were only 38 seconds left.

Meanwhile, Goodfellow was injured on the play to the point where a cart had to be used to take him off the field, as the unhappy Missouri fans booed the officials’ roughing call. “He was injured,” UK Coach Mark Stoops said afterward. “He was in severe pain.”

Stoops said at first he wished Goodfellow had taken the safety on the play. But that would have cut UK’s lead to 21-19 and Missouri would have received the ball back in good field position after the free kick. With the roughing penalty, Missouri got neither the points nor the ball.

“It was a remarkable play,” Stoops said.

2. Kentucky’s offense scored when it counted

For the most part, it was another frustrating day for the Kentucky offense. For the first time this season, coordinator Rich Scangarello moved to the coaches’ box upstairs to call plays and the Cats responded by scoring their first opening-drive TD since the Northern Illinois game back on Sept. 24.

After that, the visitors were unable to take advantage of short fields. In five of its six first-half possessions, Kentucky snapped the ball in Missouri territory only to hit halftime with only a 7-3 lead.

Finally, in the third quarter, the Cats cashed in on a Missouri special teams mistake. Mizzou punter Jack Stonehouse dropped a snap and ended up running out of bounds at his own 34-yard line, short of a first down, giving Kentucky the ball back deep in Missouri territory. Eight plays later — including an 18-yard Will Levis to Tayvion Robinson pass to the 1-yard line on a third-and-5 — Levis found Jordan Dingle for a 1-yard TD and a 14-3 UK lead.

After Missouri stormed back to take a 17-14 lead with 8:07 remaining, Scangarello’s offense responded. Trying to keep the ball from UK freshman kick returner Barion Brown, Mizzou’s squib kick hit a Kentucky front-line player and was recovered by the Cats at their own 42.

First play, Levis found Key over the middle for a 19-yard drive starter. Five players later, facing a third-and-11 from the Mizzou 22, Levis hit Dane Key on the right hash and the freshman broke a tackle and found his way into the end zone for his second score of the day to put the Cats up 21-17 with 5:18 remaining.

That turned out to be the winning score on an afternoon when facing the nation’s 18th-best defense, according to yards per game allowed, Kentucky finished with 252 yards. Though sacked six times, Levis was 13 of 19 for 170 yards and three touchdowns. And running back Chris Rodriguez rushed for 112 yards on 29 carries.

3. Actually, the UK defense won the game

While Kentucky gained 252 yards, the Kentucky defense, ranked 19th in total defense, held the Tigers to just 12 first downs and 232 yards. And the Cats did it while its offense continued to find its way.

UK also did it with a tremendous effort from sophomore linebacker Trevin Wallace. Starting in place of the injured DeAndre Square, Wallace finished with a team-high nine tackles, including eight solo tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack.

“I was really pleased with how he played,” UK defensive coordinator Brad White said afterward. “I thought he was locked in all week in practice. He was excited for this opportunity and he obviously took advantage of it.”

White also credited Square and fellow injured backer Jacquez Jones, both of whom were on the UK sideline Saturday, for coaching up both Wallace and D’Eryk Jackson throughout the game.

Perhaps the biggest series came in the fourth quarter when Kentucky had gone back in front 21-17. Missouri took over the football having scored touchdowns on its last two possessions. This time, however, the Cats forced a three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense with 4:13 remaining.

The win improved Kentucky to 6-3 on the season, including 3-3 in the conferences. It’s the seventh straight year now that Kentucky is bowl eligible.

Said Stoops, “We don’t take that for granted.”

Kentucky Wildcats punter Colin Goodfellow (94) is tackled by Missouri Tigers linebacker Will Norris (22) after punting the ball during a game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Kentucky Wildcats punter Colin Goodfellow (94) is tackled by Missouri Tigers linebacker Will Norris (22) after punting the ball during a game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Late touchdown pass from Will Levis to Dane Key sends Kentucky to win over Missouri

Five things you need to know from Kentucky football’s 21-17 win over Missouri

Kentucky football is bowl eligible for seventh straight year after beating Missouri

First Scouting Report: Can Kentucky extend its hold over Vanderbilt?

Latest Stories

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Collaros, Lewis in the running for CFL's outstanding player award

    TORONTO — Another year, another West Division outstanding player nomination for Zach Collaros. The Winnipeg quarterback secured the Western nomination Tuesday for a second straight year. Collaros captured the CFL's outstanding player award last year, then capped his season by leading the Bombers to a second straight Grey Cup title. Collaros finished with over 4,000 yards passing for the first time and his 37 TD strikes were a CFL high as he led Winnipeg to a CFL-best 15-3 record, which was also

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo