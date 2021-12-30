Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s win over the Missouri Tigers

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 83-56 win over the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena:

1. Kentucky took care of business in conference opener

The 18th-ranked Cats were a 19-point favorite over a 6-6 Missouri in the SEC opener for both teams. And the home team checked the box, winning by 27 points over a team that lost by 26 to Florida State (81-55), 37 to Kansas (102-65) and 25 to Illinois (88-63).

Not that it started that way. Perhaps a bit rusty after being home for Christmas, the Cats fell behind 18-17 with 12:15 left in the first half. John Calipari called a timeout. And his team responded, ripping off a 13-2 run for a 30-20 lead. By halftime, the home team held a 44-27 advantage. From there, Kentucky cruised to the win through a, well, so-so second half.

Overall, the Cats shot just 43.1 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range. “(We were) five of 17 from the three-point line,” Calipari said. “Doesn’t matter if we keep playing the way we’re playing.”

Truth be told, Kentucky didn’t play quite as well as it had played in its last two games, lopsided wins over North Carolina and Western Kentucky. Example: Credited with a combined 47 assists in those two games, UK was credited with just 12 against Missouri.

“We held the ball again,” Calipari said, adding that it you were anywhere near the floor you could hear the coach yelling, “Swing the ball.”

Give Missouri some credit. Cuonzo Martin wasn’t here (COVID) but the Tigers still played Cuonzo ball — rough and physical. Playing against that style of basketball should help the Cats in the future.

2. Keion Brooks joined the party

Calipari in his postgame press conference on Keion Brooks, “If he plays, we’re pretty good.”

Wednesday night, Keion played. The junior forward scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He made seven of his 11 shots from the floor and three of his four free throw attempts. By game’s end, his plus/minus number was a plus-31.

This came off a pair of underwhelming performances — five points in the win over Western Kentucky; 10 points and three rebounds in the trouncing of the Tar Heels in Las Vegas.

What changed?

“Confidence can wane from time to time. That’s not good thing,” Brooks said. “What really helped me was going home (for Christmas) and spending time with my family, especially my little brother. Helped me lock back in on what I need to do to play well.”

Calipari credited Brooks’ effort with his production. In fact, early in the second half, when Calipari felt Brooks “jogged” a couple of times up and down the floor, he yanked the veteran. When Brooks returned to the floor, he revved his motor back up.

“You can tell how Keion starts the game,” said teammate TyTy Washington when asked when the team knows Brooks is ready to play. “He set the tone really.”

3. Wh at more can you s ay about Oscar Tshiebwe?

It was another 20-rebound night for the junior center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That makes four games this year Tshiebwe grabbed at least 20 rebounds. He also scored 13 points for his 10th double-double through 12 games.

Tshiebwe did have a difficult time getting the ball in the basket, making just two his 10 shots. Didn’t matter. Once again he cleaned the glass. And after UK was outrebounded 20-19 the first half, the Cats finished with a 49-35 edge on the boards.

“Oscar is very selfish about his rebounds,” Brooks said of Oscar. “That’s a good thing.”

Through 12 games, Tshiebwe is averaging exactly 15.8 points and 15.8 rebounds. And Kentucky is 10-2 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Another good thing.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) flexes his muscles while holding the ball going into a time out during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

