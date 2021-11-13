Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s win over Robert Morris

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 100-60 romp ovder Robert Morris on Friday night at Rupp Arena.

1. Robert Morris was just what the doctor ordered

Egos a bit bruised after Tuesday night’s 79-71 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, the Wildcats built some confidence by clocking the visiting Colonials. Kentucky shot 57.1 percent from the floor, including 58.3 percent in the second half. It made 12 of its 23 three-point attempts. (See takeaway No. 2.) It outrebounded RMU 43-24. (See takeaway No. 3.) It was credited with 23 assists, compared to 10 turnovers. It also blocked eight shots.

“Kentucky played an outstanding game and we did not,” said Robert Morris coach Andrew Toole afterward.

The visitors from John Calipari’s old neighborhood went 4-15 last season, losing 12 of their last 13 games while playing in a pandemic. RMU entered Friday night 0-1 this season after a 69-59 loss to UCF on Wednesday night. It flew from Orlando to Lexington on Thursday, then got crushed on Friday.

Kentucky led 46-30 at the half, then stretched the advantage to 76-46 with 8:40 to go when Davion Mintz nailed a three-pointer. That was part of a 19-2 run that turned a comfortable win into a runaway win.

And no Cat got a confidence boost quite like Daimion Collins. With Jacob Toppin sitting out because of a shoulder injury, the 6-foot-9 freshman from Atlanta, Texas took advantage of his opportunity. Collins played just one minute in New York against Duke. Collins played 21 minutes Friday. He scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots.

“He needs to play,” Calipari said afterward. “We need him in the game.”

2. This team looks like it will be a good three-point shooting team

During a first half media timeout, a UK student hit a mid-court shot -- on the third try -- to win $10,000. Maybe that set the tone for the night for the home team.

As mentioned previously, Kentucky was 12-of-23 from three-point range for 52.2 percent. Remember, UK shot just above 33 percent from three last season. But this is a different season and a different team. Calipari used the transfer portal for perimeter help and that was on display against RMU.

Kellan Grady, the transfer from Davidson, was four-of-six from beyond the arc on his way to a game-high 19 points. Mintz, back for another year after being the grad transfer from Creighton last season, was four-of-five behind the line. Mintz’s triples came in a bunch. He made three in a stretch that lasted less than three minutes in the second half.

Dontaie Allen was two-of-four from three-point land as the Wildcats went 4-of-12 from three in the first half, then eight-of-11 in the second half.

“We’re not going to make 12 threes every game,” said Calipari as he checked out the stat sheet.

True. But it’s also true that we’ve yet to see what many believe will be the team’s best three-point shooter. That’s CJ Fredrick, the former Covington Catholic star and Iowa transfer, who was on crutches last night. Having just returned to practice after off-season knee surgery, Fredrick is now dealing with a hamstring issue.

3. Oscar Tshiebwe wants every rebound

Before the season, the West Virginia transfer said he wanted to average 20 rebounds a game. So far, so good. Oscar collected 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday. He collected 20 more on Friday at Rupp. After grabbing 12 offensive boards against Duke, he snatched 10 more on Friday.

“He’s a man of his word,” said Toole.

What makes Tshiebwe so good on the glass?

“He goes every time,” Toole said. “The best rebounders go all the time.”

The 6-9, 255-pounder is still working on his offensive game. He was five-of-11 from the floor on Friday. And Calipari admitted afterward that “We still don’t have a good post scheme,” adding that “He needs to learn to dunk when we throw lobs.”

Picky, picky. So far, the guy has been pretty amazing. Two games: 40 rebounds, 22 on the offensive end.