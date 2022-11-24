Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s pre-Thanksgiving win over North Florida

John Clay
·3 min read

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 96-56 roast of North Florida on Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

1. Home sweet home

Familiar surrounds and overmatched foes sit well with this Kentucky team. The Cats are now 4-0 at home with wins over the likes of Howard, Duquesne and South Carolina State and North Florida. Those teams are ranked 277, 116, 347 and 225 respectively by Ken Pomeroy’s advanced analytics.

Wednesday’s win was full of pre-Thanksgiving stats stuffers. Jacob Toppin scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Oscar Tshiebwe added 16 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high five assists. It was Oscar’s 31st double-double in his 38 games wearing the blue-and-white. Ugonna Onyenso also hit the double-digit rebounds number with 10 to go with his seven points.

Then there was Antonio Reeves, the Illinois State transfer who got his first starting assignment. He responded by scoring 18 points in the first half and finished with 20.

Again, Kentucky shot the three-ball well in Rupp, at least in the first half. But after making seven of 15 behind the line the first 20 minutes, the Cats cooled off in the second, going two-for-nine to finish 9-of-24 for the game.

All in all, after the Spokane trip, it was good to be back home for the Cats, who led 54-23 at the half, the 31-point spread being their widest halftime margin since leading UCLA 41-7 in the 2014 Champions Classic.

2. So what did Kentucky get out of the win?

After that 16-point loss at Gonzaga on Sunday night, the Cats probably regained a bit of confidence by overwhelming the Ospreys, a team that had lost to Gonzaga 104-63 in their season opener.

Kentucky did shoot 47.9 percent for the game holding North Florida to 34.5 percent. The Ospreys were 6-of-21 from three-point range. And the Cats battered the visitors on the boards 50-35. The home team also committed just seven turnovers.

The biggest positive was the way Kentucky shared the basketball. UK ended up 23 assists on 35 made field goals. UNF coach Matt Driscoll said he was impressed by Kentucky’s 15 first-half assists.

Cason Wallace led UK with six assists before he left the game after knocking knees with a North Florida player. (Calipari said afterward the freshman was fine.) Besides Tshiebwe’s six assists, Sahvir Wheeler was credited with five, compared to just one turnover.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Daimion Collins (4) tries to block a shot from the North Florida Ospreys during the game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Daimion Collins (4) tries to block a shot from the North Florida Ospreys during the game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

3. After an interesting test, it’s off to London

Despite Wednesday’s win, the truth of the matter is Kentucky doesn’t get another shot to really prove itself until the Dec. 4 game in London against Michigan.

Not that the Cats should overlook Bellarmine next Tuesday. Scotty Davenport’s Knights are to be taken seriously. They have lost tough games on the road to Morehead State (62-55), Clemson (76-66) and Duke (74-57). They’re not afraid to travel.

In fact, Bellarmine takes a 2-3 record into a west coast trip that includes a Friday night game at Loyola Marymount and a Sunday game at UCLA.

“Who scheduled Bellarmine?” Calipari mockingly asked on his post-game radio show. “They’re good.”

Michigan is even better, though the Wolverines were whipped 87-62 by Arizona State last week. Overall, Juwan Howard’s team was 4-1 heading into Wednesday night’s game against Jackson State.

The London matchup will feature Tshiebwe against Michigan’s 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 20.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. The junior scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Michigan’s 70-66 overtime win over Ohio. He scored 31 points in the season-opening win over Eastern Michigan.

Before then, however, Kentucky gets some much-needed practice time. There’s five days until the Bellarmine game, then a couple of more days before the Cats take the flight across the pond.

“This next week of practice is vital to get us right,” Calipari said.

Box score from No. 15 Kentucky basketball’s 96-56 Thanksgiving Eve win over North Florida

Five things you need to know from No. 15 Kentucky’s 96-56 win over North Florida

First Scouting Report: When Bellarmine faces UK, state basketball history will be made

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Louisville football preview

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • Texans coach Smith doesn't blame Mills for team's latest dud

    HOUSTON (AP) — A combative and irritated Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference on Sunday deflecting questions about why quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t been benched after the Houston Texans were embarrassed at home in their worst performance of the season. Mills threw two interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown, and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense in a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. “I’m going to watch the video is what I’m goin

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their