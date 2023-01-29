Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s loss to Kansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

John Clay
·5 min read

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 77-68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

1. It was a pride thing

I wrote in a blog post that Kansas entered Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge showcase game with Kentucky much like Kentucky came into its game at Tennessee two weeks ago. UK had lost two straight — one a blowout on the road at Alabama, one a humbling loss at home to South Carolina. Kansas had lost three straight, albeit to ranked teams. But the Jayhawks had never lost four in a row under Bill Self. They still haven’t.

“I think it’s a pride thing,” the Kansas coach said after his team’s nine-point win. “The win they got at Tennessee was similar to the one we got tonight.”

The Jayhawks earned it. With the Cats on a four-game win streak and a blue-blood program in town on a Saturday night, Rupp Arena was packed and loud, but it apparently was not intimidating.

“I actually believe our guys perform better in an en environment like that,” Self said.

Kansas certainly excelled on the boards. KU won the glass 34-29, just the fifth time this season Kentucky has been outrebounded. (The Cats have lost all five.) The nation’s best offensive rebounding team by percentage, John Calipari’s club did not have a single offensive rebound in the first half. It finished the night with just four offensive boards. And zero second-chance points.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Calipari said.

Pre-Kansas, Kentucky’s offensive rebounding percentage was 38.8. Against the Jayhawks it was 13.3, the fourth-lowest percentage in the Calipari era.

“We haven’t rebounded like that all year,” Self said. “We did a great job on the glass tonight.”

Consider that in its 75-69 victory over Kansas on Monday night in Waco, Baylor grabbed 17 offensive rebounds.

So while both teams shot similar percentages from the floor — Kansas 49.2; Kentucky 49.0 — the Jayhawks took 12 more shots than their hosts. Kansas was 31 of 63 from the floor. Kentucky was 25 of 51, including 2 of 13 from three-point range.

And down the stretch, Kansas hit three big three-point shots to win it. Gradey Dick’s three-pointer at the 4:47 mark made it 67-62 Kansas. Jalen Wilson’s three with 3:06 left made it 70-64 Kansas. And with 3:07 left, Kevin McCullar buried a three from the right wing with the shot clock ticking down to give Kansas a 73-66 lead. And basically the game.

2. Kentucky was again victimized by ball screens

In a question-and-answer with the media two weeks ago, UK assistant coach Brusier Flint bristled at the idea that Alabama and South Carolina had used a new successful strategy of putting UK center Oscar Tshiebwe in ball screens on the defensive end. Every team, Flint said, tries to put Tshiebwe in ball screens.

There’s a reason for that. Teams have had success in putting Tshiebwe and his teammates in ball screens and pick-and-roll actions. And either Kentucky has grown worse in defending those looks or opponents have grown better at exploiting that particular weakness.

Time and again, Kansas was able to pull the Cats into screens and then attack the basket. “I’ll be candid, we hoped to attack them on the pick-and-roll, but we were just praying on the rebounding,” Self said, before adding, “Our points off ball screens had to be close to 20 tonight.”

In the first half, Kansas’ backup center Ernest Udeh not once but twice dunked off pick-and-rolls. In the second half, Jayhawks’ starting center RJ Adams dunked off a pick-and-roll with 17:03 left and later jammed home an in-bounds pass as Calipari was complaining to the official about a foul call.

So why did Kentucky have so much trouble in that particular aspect of the game?

“There are two pieces to that,” Calipari said, explaining that (1) at times UK defenders were not playing off the correct shooters to help on the screens and (2) at times the Cats were not being physical enough.

“We got knocked off point,” Calipari said. “We’ll have to look at the tape to see what was happening.”

But it keeps happening. It’s one reason Kentucky entered the game 58th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy. That isn’t likely to improve. Kansas averaged 1.104 points per possession.

Kentucky forwards Oscar Tshiebwe, left, and Jacob Toppin walk off the court after their team’s loss to Kansas at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky forwards Oscar Tshiebwe, left, and Jacob Toppin walk off the court after their team’s loss to Kansas at Rupp Arena.

3. The loss wasn’t a season-killer, but it didn’t help

Kentucky is now 1-6 in all-important Quad 1 games according to the NCAA NET computer rankings. The one win came at Tennessee. The losses have come against Michigan State, Gonzaga, UCLA, Missouri, Alabama and now Kansas.

“We’ve got a lot of games to go,” Calipari said. “It’s a marathon. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”

Now 14-7, the Cats have 10 regular-season games remaining. And while the schedule softens a bit in February, that means there are fewer opportunities for the Cats to impress the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee on the way to Selection Sunday.

In fact, Kentucky is likely to face just two ranked teams the rest of the way. Tennessee comes to Rupp on Feb. 18. A week later, Bruce Pearl and Auburn visit Rupp on Feb. 25. Arkansas had been a possibility. The Cats have two games remaining against the Razorbacks. But like Kentucky, Eric Musselman’s team has fallen out of the top 25.

Make no mistake, Kansas is an excellent team. Despite the three losses, the Jayhawks are ranked No. 9. And the Big 12 is clearly the nation’s best conference. It trounced the SEC 7-3 in this year’s Challenge. Losing to Kansas is no disgrace. Even at home.

It does dent UK’s momentum, however. The four-game win streak is snapped. The Cats’ confidence has undoubtedly ebbed. “We wanted to get this one,” Calipari said.

Kansas wanted it more.

Kansas survives raucous Rupp Arena and puts an end to Kentucky basketball winning streak

Seven things you need to know from Kentucky’s frustrating 77-68 loss to No. 9 Kansas

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 77-68 loss to defending national champion Kansas

First Scouting Report: Can Kentucky avoid a ‘trap game’ at Mississippi?

Future Kentucky men’s basketball players were at Rupp Arena to watch Wildcats play Kansas

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin's short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Tuesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak to stay ahead of 10th-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers played again without injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and this time without his replacement, Andrew Nembhard,

  • Oilers' Klim Kostin refuses to take photo with Flames fan until concession is made

    It's easy to see why Klim Kostin has quickly become a fan favourite in Edmonton.

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith signs extension with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put. The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title. The six-foot-two, 245-p

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • 'We got it out': Jack Edwards reveals what he said in apology to Pat Maroon

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks with knee sprain

    Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday. The 25-year-old centre has 25 goals and 53 points in 47 contests this season. Matthews missed two games earlier this month with an undisclosed injury and an illness. Last season's Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP was on the ice for Mitch Marner's overtime goal against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The team said in a tweet the injury was suffered during that game. “(He is) such

  • Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension

    The 26-year-old has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season.

  • Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-ol

  • Fort McMurray businesses ramping up for Arctic Winter Games

    The 2023 Arctic Winter Games are just a few days away and businesses in Fort McMurray are preparing for an influx of athletes, coaches and spectators. The games are scheduled to begin on Sunday in Wood Buffalo, and wrap up on Feb. 4. Noeme Kopecky, manager of Yogen Fruz, said she's been bringing in extra staff and stuffing her freezers and fridges to try and prepare for the event. For the week of the games, Kopecky has tripled her food orders. "Hopefully it's enough," Kopecky said. "We don't eve

  • Rahm 2 back of Ryder at Torrey in bid for 3rd straight win

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession o

  • Andrei Kuzmenko signs two-year extension with Vancouver Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Forward Andrei Kuzmenko has signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks with an average annual value of US$5.5 million. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko has played in 47 games for the Canucks this season with 21 goals and 22 assists, four penalty minutes and a plus-4 defensive ranking. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin. "He has been an excellent fit for our forward group this season, transiti

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.