Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s celebratory rout of Tennessee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Clay
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 107-79 drubbing of the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at Rupp Arena:

1. UK’s win was a celebration of life

Back when Joe B. Hall was coaching Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers enjoyed an intense rivalry from the old days of oranges being tossed the Vols’ way at Memorial Coliseum to chants of “Sit Down Joe B” when the Cats visited the Stokely Athletic Center in Knoxville.

So what better way to celebrate the life of UK’s former coach, who passed away early Saturday morning, than to trounce Tennessee by 28 points in a loud and rocking Rupp Arena.

Given John Calipari’s relationship with Hall, it was no surprise that the Kentucky coach would do what he could to honor his friend. Calipari used Hall’s signature rolled-up program during the game — Cal said he will bring ones to games the rest of the season — and opened in the 1-3-1 zone defense that Hall would utilize when he was the head coach.

“He had 93 good years, that’s all I can say,” Calipari said.

And Kentucky went out and had 40 great minutes, shooting 67.9 percent from the floor, the highest mark of the Calipari era. The Cats led 52-37 at the half, then put 55 more points on the Vols in the second 20 minutes. Kentucky was 38 of 56 from the floor, 11 of 18 from three-point range and 20 of 21 from the foul line.

Surely the crowd had something to do with that. It was by far the best of the season, from pregame through warm-ups and the video tribute to Hall, through a stunning first half and a rollicking second.

“I looked to the very top and everybody was standing and screaming,” TyTy Washington said afterward. “We matched their intensity.”

Said Calipari, “This was a celebration for Coach Hall.”

2. Kentucky’s offensive was beyond impressive

Tennessee hit Lexington having won three of its last four games in Rupp Arena, including its last two. And this particular group of Volunteers were ranked second nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced analytics numbers.

The Cats ripped that reputation to shreds. They made their first five shots on the way to going 22 of 28 from the field in the first half for a jaw-dropping 78.6 percent. They didn’t cool off much in the second. With 11:46 left, the hot home team had made 32 of 41 shots for 78 percent.

“It was almost like they had a magnet in the rim,” Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said.

So what was the deal? Was this just one of those nights where a team just couldn’t miss? Or was there something more to it than that?

I wrote earlier in the week that, to this point, the numbers say this is Calipari’s best shooting team at Kentucky. He has the shooters to back that up — Washington (10-for-13 on Saturday), Kellan Grady (5-for-8), Davion Mintz (4-for-5). Even Wheeler (8-for-10) got into the act, hitting a three-pointer from the left corner.

“We shared the ball, we made shots and we played with pace,” said Wheeler, who made his return after missing the last two games with a neck injury. “If we play like that, we’re not going to take too many more losses the rest of the year.”

No kidding.

3. Kentucky proved it can beat a ranked team

Tuesday night’s win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday checked the true road win box on UK’s résumé. Still, until Saturday, the Cats had not beaten a ranked team thus far, losing to then-No. 9 Duke on a neutral floor and then-No. 21 at LSU.

Saturday took care of that. Tennessee was ranked 22nd in the AP Top 25 compared to UK’s No. 18 spot in the poll. The Vols were 2-2 in the SEC, but they boasted wins over then-No. 18 North Carolina and then-No. 6 Arizona.

“I thought Tennessee played well offensively,” Calipari said Saturday. “But we were so good offensively.”

Tennessee did shoot 53.4 percent from the floor, the best by an opponent this season against Kentucky. And the Vols still lost by 28 points.

No Tennessee team under Barnes had given up 100 points in a game. Until Saturday.

Shall we go on?

The Cats now pack up and take off for a pair of tough road game this week — Wednesday night at Texas A&M and Saturday at No. 4 Auburn.

“Our history is that our teams play better at the end of the year,” Calipari said. “Is this team getting better? Are individual players getting better?”

Yes, Joe B. Hall was keeper of the flame, but he deserves credit for much more

‘I was dreading this day.’ Joe B. Hall remembered by former players and rivals.

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 107-79 win over Tennessee

Surely, Kentucky’s rout of Tennessee would have made Joe B. Hall proud

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 107-79 crushing of Tennessee

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Cardinals, Rams to meet in playoffs despite Week 18 losses

    ARIZONA (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 8-9-0, Los Angeles 8-9-0. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 46-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 30-23 on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seattle 38-30; Rams lost to San Francisco 27-24, OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11). CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCO

  • Jack Eichel skates with new Golden Knights teammates for first time

    Jack Eichel has been sidelined for over 10 months, but is inching closer to making his Golden Knights debut.

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Can the Raptors slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

    The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks this season but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in either of those games and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. haven't been cleared to return to the lineup yet.

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th