Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s celebratory rout of Tennessee

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 107-79 drubbing of the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at Rupp Arena:

1. UK’s win was a celebration of life

Back when Joe B. Hall was coaching Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers enjoyed an intense rivalry from the old days of oranges being tossed the Vols’ way at Memorial Coliseum to chants of “Sit Down Joe B” when the Cats visited the Stokely Athletic Center in Knoxville.

So what better way to celebrate the life of UK’s former coach, who passed away early Saturday morning, than to trounce Tennessee by 28 points in a loud and rocking Rupp Arena.

Given John Calipari’s relationship with Hall, it was no surprise that the Kentucky coach would do what he could to honor his friend. Calipari used Hall’s signature rolled-up program during the game — Cal said he will bring ones to games the rest of the season — and opened in the 1-3-1 zone defense that Hall would utilize when he was the head coach.

“He had 93 good years, that’s all I can say,” Calipari said.

And Kentucky went out and had 40 great minutes, shooting 67.9 percent from the floor, the highest mark of the Calipari era. The Cats led 52-37 at the half, then put 55 more points on the Vols in the second 20 minutes. Kentucky was 38 of 56 from the floor, 11 of 18 from three-point range and 20 of 21 from the foul line.

Surely the crowd had something to do with that. It was by far the best of the season, from pregame through warm-ups and the video tribute to Hall, through a stunning first half and a rollicking second.

“I looked to the very top and everybody was standing and screaming,” TyTy Washington said afterward. “We matched their intensity.”

Said Calipari, “This was a celebration for Coach Hall.”

2. Kentucky’s offensive was beyond impressive

Tennessee hit Lexington having won three of its last four games in Rupp Arena, including its last two. And this particular group of Volunteers were ranked second nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced analytics numbers.

The Cats ripped that reputation to shreds. They made their first five shots on the way to going 22 of 28 from the field in the first half for a jaw-dropping 78.6 percent. They didn’t cool off much in the second. With 11:46 left, the hot home team had made 32 of 41 shots for 78 percent.

“It was almost like they had a magnet in the rim,” Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said.

So what was the deal? Was this just one of those nights where a team just couldn’t miss? Or was there something more to it than that?

I wrote earlier in the week that, to this point, the numbers say this is Calipari’s best shooting team at Kentucky. He has the shooters to back that up — Washington (10-for-13 on Saturday), Kellan Grady (5-for-8), Davion Mintz (4-for-5). Even Wheeler (8-for-10) got into the act, hitting a three-pointer from the left corner.

“We shared the ball, we made shots and we played with pace,” said Wheeler, who made his return after missing the last two games with a neck injury. “If we play like that, we’re not going to take too many more losses the rest of the year.”

No kidding.

3. Kentucky proved it can beat a ranked team

Tuesday night’s win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday checked the true road win box on UK’s résumé. Still, until Saturday, the Cats had not beaten a ranked team thus far, losing to then-No. 9 Duke on a neutral floor and then-No. 21 at LSU.

Saturday took care of that. Tennessee was ranked 22nd in the AP Top 25 compared to UK’s No. 18 spot in the poll. The Vols were 2-2 in the SEC, but they boasted wins over then-No. 18 North Carolina and then-No. 6 Arizona.

“I thought Tennessee played well offensively,” Calipari said Saturday. “But we were so good offensively.”

Tennessee did shoot 53.4 percent from the floor, the best by an opponent this season against Kentucky. And the Vols still lost by 28 points.

No Tennessee team under Barnes had given up 100 points in a game. Until Saturday.

Shall we go on?

The Cats now pack up and take off for a pair of tough road game this week — Wednesday night at Texas A&M and Saturday at No. 4 Auburn.

“Our history is that our teams play better at the end of the year,” Calipari said. “Is this team getting better? Are individual players getting better?”

