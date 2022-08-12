Three takeaways as Kentucky basketball breezes again in the Bahamas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Clay
·4 min read
UK Athletics
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kentucky Wildcats
    Kentucky Wildcats
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Oscar Tshiebwe
    Congolese basketball player

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s easy-peasy 102-40 romp over Tec De Monterey in the Bahamas on Thursday night:

1. First takeaway is there should be no takeaways

Although I am contractually obligated to focus on three important takeaways from every Kentucky basketball game, there should be a contractual addendum that allows me to opt out of 62-point exhibition victories in a foreign land, no matter how beautiful that foreign land might be.

Let’s be serious here. To say Tec De Monterrey was overmatched would be something of an understatement. Kentucky’s second opponent in this exhibition series was short, slow and not particularly skilled. To say that we learned a lot from the Wildcats waltz on Thursday would be a tremendous overstatement.

That being said, you have to give the Cats credit for not playing down to the competition. Four produced double-doubles. Jacob Toppin scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 24 minutes. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 10 points and snatched 14 boards in 23 minutes. Chris Livingston added 14 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes. Sahvir Wheeler scored 14 points and 10 assists in 26 minutes.

Overall, Kentucky shot 53.3 percent from the floor and outrebounded its much-much-much smaller opponent by a ridiculous 65-22. UK had more offensive rebounds (24) than Monterrey had total rebounds.

2. I liked Kentucky’s uniforms

By my style preferences, the Cats are 2-for-2 in the uniform department in the Bahamas. I loved the plain, simple, classic blue-and-white “Kentucky” uniforms the Cats wore on Wednesday night. I was also quite fond of the blue, script “Kentucky” uniforms John Calipari’s team donned on Thursday night. Word is the controversial checkerboard patterns will soon be gone, though not soon enough.

As for the players in the uniform -- we’ll save the third takeaway for one specific player -- I thought Wheeler, the senior point guard, acquitted himself much better Thursday than he did in UK’s 108-56 blowout of the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday. A bit out of control in the first game, Wheeler was also briefly sidelined after knocking knees with another player. In game two, looking fit, he pushed the ball without losing the ball, committing just one turnover. Assists: Kentucky 21, Monterrey 5.

Also, a shout-out to Mr. Livingston. Wednesday night, I concentrated on fellow freshman Cason Wallace’s play. But Livingston enjoyed an impressive opener as well, making four of seven shots and scoring 11 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds and four assists. The Ohio native followed that up by making five of his six shots to go with his double-figure rebound night in the mauling of Monterrey.

3. Adou Thiero won’t let you overlook Adou Thiero

I’ll admit that when my colleague Ben Roberts wrote this summer that unheralded recruit Adou Thiero might turn into something special for this Kentucky basketball team, I was skeptical. More pre-season hype, the cynical me thought.

After two games, I’m not ready to say the rookie from Pittsburgh will unseat any of Calipari’s starters anytime soon. I am ready to say that he could be a significant contributor to this 2022-23 basketball team. As proof, Thiero scored 13 points with six rebounds in 22 minutes against Monterrey. Better still, he’s no wallflower. He has shown repeatedly he’s not afraid to stick his nose into the fray and mix it up with recruits who may or may not have more recruiting stars by their name.

The other thing about Thiero: He’s still growing. As Ben reported, Thiero has shot up from 5-9 to 6-5 with no evidence he is about to plateau. When it’s all said and done, we may say the same for his game.

The Cats get a night off Friday before their third exhibition game in the Bahamas, a 6 p.m. Saturday contest against Carleton University out of Canada. The hope here is that Carleton puts up more of a fight than Kentucky has seen to this point.

BAHAMAS SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Kentucky 108, Dominican Republic National Select Team 56

Thursday, Aug. 11: Kentucky 102, Tec de Monterrey 40

Saturday, Aug. 13: Kentucky vs. Carleton University, 6 p.m. (SEC)

Sunday, Aug. 14: Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team, noon (SEC)

Kentucky runs another overmatched opponent off the basketball court in the Bahamas

Adou Thiero is already exceeding expectations for Kentucky. ‘He’s just trying so hard.’

Is UK a basketball school? Mark Stoops and John Calipari at odds over facilities comment.

Live updates: Kentucky basketball’s second game in the Bahamas

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s blowout win in the Bahamas

Daimion Collins shows something new in Bahamas opener. Is it truly a turning point?

Kentucky provides plenty of highlight-reel plays in Bahamas basketball opener

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Commonwealth Games close a hectic stretch of competition for Canadian athletes

    Separated by eight time zones, but only four days, Sarah Mitton and her Canadian teammates barely had time to do laundry and repack between the world track and field championships and the Commonwealth Games. Mitton, who captured gold in women's shot put at the Games in Birmingham, England, was surprised by the physical and emotional toll of competing in two big events back-to-back. "It's funny, I thought it was going to be easier than it was," said the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S. "I was like

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Ashleigh Buhai wins Women's British Open after playoff

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — After seeing a five-shot lead slip away in the final round, Ashleigh Buhai still managed to secure a first major title at the Women's British Open. Buhai kept her composure to beat In Gee Chun — and the setting sun — in a playoff at Muirfield on Sunday for her first career victory in an LPGA Tour event. With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt, while Chun settled for a bo

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • World No. 1 Swiatek bounced from National Bank Open by unseeded Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was stunned by Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Thursday at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Haddad Maia had already upset 13th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., the previous day. She will face the winner of the Round of 16 match between Belinda Bencic and Garbine Muguruza in a quarterfinal on Friday. Serving was an issue for Swiatek with nine double faults to Haddad Maia's one. Haddad Maia, ranked No. 24 in the world heading into the tournament, w

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Four goals and a pair of assists from captain Mason McTavish powered Canada to a dominant 11-1victory over Slovakia at the world junior hockey championship Thursday. Brennan Othmann and Joshua Roy each scored and contributed a pair of helpers for Canada (2-0-0) while Connor Bedard, Will Cuylle, Logan Stankoven and Olen Zellweger added one of each. Zack Ostapchuk also scored. Matej Kaslik put away the lone goal for Slovakia (0-0-2) midway through the second period. Making his first sta

  • Arop runs to Canadian record over 1,000 metres, placing 2nd at Diamond League Monaco

    Marco Arop held off world 1,500-metre champion Jake Wightman of Great Britain until the final straightaway but the 800 specialist didn't have the legs to go the extra distance and pull out the victory in Wednesday's 1,000 race at Diamond League Monaco. Wightman passed his Canadian opponent with about 35 metres to the finish line en route to victory in a season world-leading time of two minutes 13.88 seconds at Stade Louis II. Arop, who hadn't raced since earning bronze in the 800 at last month's

  • Bedard shines, host Canada downs Latvia 5-2 at world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened its world junior hockey championship with a decisive 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday. Ridly Greig and William Dufour each scored and contributed a helper, while Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger also found the back of the net. Captain Mason McTavish notched two assists for Canada (1-0-0). Rainers Darzins and Bogdans Hodass put away goals for the Latvians, who were coming off a 6-1 drubbing by Finland on Tuesday. Canada's Seb

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Canadian Rourke leads B.C. Lions into Calgary to face Stamps in intriguing matchup

    Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions will get to know the Calgary Stampeders very well over the next few weeks. B.C. (6-1) visits Calgary (5-2) on Saturday night in the first of three meetings between the conference rivals. The Lions return to McMahon Stadium on Sept. 17 before the two teams meet at B.C. Place Stadium on Sept. 24. The Lions are in the midst of a stretch that sees them playing seven-of-eight games against West Division rivals. They've already secured wins over Saskatchewan (32-17 on

  • Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship

    ZURICH — Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship. The International Ice Hockey Federation has awarded next year's tournament to Canada and the 2024 championship to the United States, the IIHF confirmed in its "Ice Times" newsletter issued Monday. Dates and locations have yet to be announced. The 2022 women's championship — the first to be held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games — is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. Defending champion Canada

  • Rourke reaches new heights as B.C. Lions rout struggling Edmonton Elks 46-14

    VANCOUVER — Just seven games into his first season as a CFL starter, B.C. Lions star Nathan Rourke is already breaking his own records. The 24-year-old quarterback threw for an eye-popping 477 yards on Saturday as his side dismantled the Edmonton Elks 46-14. The Victoria-born Rourke not only topped his own mark for the most passing yards by a Canadian QB in a single game, he did it while completing 34 of 37 attempts with five touchdown passes. For good measure, he added a seven-yard rushing majo

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Sarah Mitton reflects on her winning international tour

    Brooklyn, N.S., shot putter Sarah Mitton's first tour with top world athletes been one to remember. After winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last week, Mitton threw 19.44 metres to place third at the first Diamond League track and field meet in Chorzów, Poland — her 15th top-three finish this season. In June, she broke an outdoor record at the national championships in Langley, B.C., with a 20.33 metre throw. "That's metres, you know, ahead of what I've been throwing,

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Record number of people run this year's Yukon River Trail Marathon

    Despite the rainy cool weather over the weekend, a record number of people took part in Sunday's Yukon River Trail Marathon. More than 300 people ran in the event. That's the most registered participants in the race's 23 years. Ken Sylvestre, one of the organisers, said people from all over the world sign up for the race because of the Yukon's natural beauty. "I think the scenery is one thing that's really special. It's a trail run mostly on single track, so it's really a nice route to run. The

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Insigne pulls out of MLS all-star skills challenge due to family medical situation

    TORONTO — A medical issue involving Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's family prompted Toronto FC to delay its flight out of Nashville on the weekend. Toronto coach Bob Bradley said Insigne "was made aware of a family health situation" after the team boarded its charter following Saturday's 4-3 win over Nashville SC. "We actually delayed our takeoff for 45 minutes just to make sure that he was comfortable with things at that moment," Bradley said. "We got home and everything has been monitored since

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I