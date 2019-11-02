Three takeaways from Edmonton Oilers' 2-1 overtime win over Pittsburgh Penguins

The Edmonton Oilers put on a show on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins — and it wasn't just the stars.

From all four lines to Mike Smith between the pipes, everything was working for Edmonton. The Oilers were able to carry a 1-0 lead until late in the third, where the Penguins found an opportunity shorthanded and capitalized on it to force overtime. Still, as 3-on-3 OTs warrant against a team like the Oilers, Edmonton was able to skate away with two points.

The Oilers' victory moves them into first overall in the Western Conference with 21 points, two points behind the Washington Capitals for the league lead and three points ahead of the next Pacific Division leader (Vancouver Canucks).

Here are three takeaways from Edmonton's impressive victory.

Leon Draisaitl continues takeover of the National Hockey League

As has become the norm, Leon Draisaitl stayed hot and took matters into his own hands to carry the Oilers to victory.

The 24-year-old impressed with three shots on goal and a hit, while winning 47 percent of his draws and leading all forwards with 23:27.

In overtime, Draisaitl got the winner — and it wasn't on a 2-on-1 with Connor McDavid. Picking up the puck in the defensive zone, the German forward turned on the jets and went end-to-end on a semi-breakaway. Under pressure by a backchecking Alex Galchenyuk, Draisaitl fought through and kept the puck on his stick, batting it up over the pad of Matt Murray to guarantee two points for Edmonton.

Who else but Leon Draisaitl to end it in @EASPORTSNHL OT? pic.twitter.com/nPbLuCtIwn — NHL (@NHL) November 2, 2019

With 13 goals and 26 points on the season, Draisaitl is now the NHL's lone goal-scoring leader and also leads the league in points. As per NHL PR, he's also is the first Oilers skater to score at least 13 goals through the first 15 games of the year since 1987-88, when Wayne Gretzky notched 13 goals and 38 points in 15 games, as well as the first since Mark Messier (1989-90) to manage 26 points in the same span.

Mike Smith quietly puts on a show with 51 saves

Without Mike Smith, the Oilers likely wouldn't have escaped PPG Paints Arena without a victory. The 37-year-old netminder, who had lost three of his last four games, had a strong showing against the Columbus Blue Jackets with 23 saves on 24 shots and was therefore awarded with another start.

He took that opportunity and ran with it, making 51 saves en route to Edmonton's victory — and yes, you read that right. 51.

As the defense faltered at times, Smith was able to flash the leather and shut down Pittsburgh, who was swarming the net from the moment the puck dropped. He displayed excellent rebound control and lateral movement, and was able to pull off some highlight-reel saves, including one to shut down a chance on the doorstep and another without his stick in overtime.

Smith working quite the day shift so far. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/FuwHvsFwBa — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 2, 2019

Edmonton was outshot 18-8 in the first period, with Smith putting on a show to keep the game scoreless, and he followed up with 17 saves on 17 shots in the second to maintain the one-goal lead. The only time his play faltered was when he surrendered a shorthanded 3-on-2 goal to Brian Dumoulin, but otherwise, he stopped 15 of 16 in the third.

With the win, Smith now boasts a 5-3-1 record through nine games with a 2.12 GAA and .931 save percentage, good for sixth in the NHL.

Colby Cave ignites bottom-6 scoring with impressive first goal

In wake of an injury to Josh Archibald, the Oilers recalled Colby Cave to not only fill that void but potentially bring scoring to the third and fourth lines — and he didn't disappoint on Saturday.

About seven minutes into the second period, the 24-year-old ripped a page out of the Connor McDavid textbook, speeding down the right side and wheeling in tight under pressure before sniping the puck past Murray to get Edmonton on the board.

Colby Cave taking a page out of the Connor McDavid textbook.pic.twitter.com/pnQCiqrxCk — Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) November 2, 2019

The goal is Cave's first of the season, and also allowed Markus Granlund to notch a secondary assist and get on the scoresheet.

Bottom-6 scoring is something that Edmonton needs in order to keep the momentum going and maintain a sustainable winning record throughout the season. With Cave getting on the board, the Oilers may see more from their third and fourth lines moving forward.