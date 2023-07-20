Three takeaways from Chelsea’s rout of Wrexham as Maatsen question raised amid Nkunku vs Jackson battle

Mauricio Pochettino tried to bring method to Chelsea’s madness as nine players lined up for the club for the very first time against Wrexham.

The Blues have sold a dozen players this summer and started their first pre-season friendly with a team that had an average age of just 19 years old.

They did, however, dominate against League Two opposition with Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Andrey Santos among the scores of young stars to debut.

Nkunku, Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher and Ben Chilwell got the goals in a 5-0 win at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina.

Maatsen shines but what is the plan?

Maatsen showed his quality in front of goal in an impressive 45-minute display, playing out of position on the left wing.

Having added goals and assists from left wing-back last season at Burnley, his attacking ability should come as no surprise.

However, having signed Marc Cucurella last summer, you have to wonder what is the plan for Maatsen?

Pochettino is a fan, but can Chelsea find space for this young talent when Ben Chilwell and Lewis Hall are also in the squad?

Nicolas Jackson passes first striker audition

The 22-year-old set up Maatsen’s first goal with a brilliant dribble around Ben Tozer. He was a constant threat whenever Chelsea got an opportunity to break.

He didn’t, however, get a shot on goal as he almost emulated what Harry Kane does at Tottenham, dropping deep and allowing the wingers to get on the end of his flick-ons and passes.

Christopher Nkunku to battle Jackson for No9 spot

Jackson came off for Nkunku in the second half. Amid a radical first year under new ownership, Chelsea have spent well over £600million but the former RB Leipzig forward is arguably the most exciting arrival.

It was a shame, however, that Chelsea couldn’t dominate the second half as much as the first, leaving him to be a passenger in the match.

The 25-year-old sparked into life after Cesare Casadei’s through ball, rounding the goalkeeper to score. He might start up front against Liverpool on the opening day.