Three takeaways as Chelsea edge Brighton thriller thanks to Nicolas Jackson impact

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson scored in Chelsea’s exciting 4-3 win over 10-man Brighton in Philadelphia.

Chelsea’s new signings continue to impress with the early goals and assists providing hope that the Mauricio Pochettino era will soon get off the ground.

The likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, who still feel like fresh arrivals, also excelled at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Returning loanees in the shape of Levi Colwill, Andrey Santos, Ian Maatsen and Malo Gusto could all play big roles next season as Standard Sport looks at three things we learned from the opening Premier League Summer Series match.

Mudryk can come good

The £88million Ukrainian winger showed very little to excite Chelsea supporters last season but was electric in his first appearance for Pochettino.

He had the beating of Brighton’s high defensive line and exploited the space in behind at will.

In the 64th minute, he scored with a spectacular volley that could provide him a springboard in his career at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson, the target man

Nicolas Jackson is looking capable of becoming Chelsea’s back-to-goal striker.

Within a minute of coming on, the £32m summer signing spun into space and then played a one-two with Mudryk who scored the important second goal.

His strength in the box allowed him to hold off Brighton’s defenders later on to allow him to play in Conor Gallagher to seal victory.

Jackson was given man of the match after running in behind to confidently score Chelsea’s fourth.

Off the mark: Jackson’s goal was brilliant (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Colwill’s secret weapon

The 20-year-old has been at the centre of a transfer tussle between the two clubs involved in the first Premier League Summer Series match and you could see why.

His exceptional long balls kept releasing Ben Chilwell down the left and caused problems for his former loan club.

Colwill was also competent defensively and even got on the end of a cross to threaten Jason Steele’s goal.

He did, however, give away a penalty against the club who want to sign him this summer.