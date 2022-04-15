Three suspects at large after early morning stabbing at Garner motel, police say

Three people are at large after a 34-year-old man was stabbed inside a motel room in Garner, early on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Econo Lodge motel on Mechanical Boulevard in Garner just before 3:30 a.m., Lt. Kevan Anderson of the Garner Police Department said in a news release.

The stabbing victim was found with multiple lacerations to his head, upper body and hands, and was transported to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Anderson said.

Anderson said police are looking for three suspects — two men and one woman — who haven’t yet been identified.

The suspects fled from the scene in a dark blue or gray 2-door Cadillac vehicle that had tinted windows, the release stated.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, Anderson said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Garner police by emailing GPDTIPS@garnernc.gov or calling the department’s tip line at 919-890-7318.