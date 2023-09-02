Three sumptuous rice dishes starring seasonal ingredients

Henry: 'The joy of rice at this time of year – the transition from summer to autumn – is what you have to play with' - Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton

The late Nora Ephron famously wrote, in her thinly veiled autobiographical novel Heartburn, ‘In the end, I always want potatoes. Mashed potatoes. Nothing like mashed potatoes when you’re feeling blue.’ Her central character also eats potatoes when she’s falling in love. She seeks potatoes through the highs and the lows.

For me, it’s rice. Rice can cover the entire emotional range and in complex ways. Like potatoes, rice can be comforting. When I’m ill – and don’t feel like eating – I have steamed fish with white rice. It’s gentle, not just for my soul but for my stomach.

But rice can also startle. If you cook Spanish calasparra rice – a short-grain rice that can absorb large quantities of liquid – with fish stock and black squid ink, and serve it with a splash of the Spanish roast-pepper sauce romesco, you have a painting. It’s bold and tastes so intensely of the sea that it tugs you underwater – exhilarating rather than comforting.

A risotto, because of the nature of the rice used (usually carnaroli, vialone nano or arborio), will always be creamy. You stir it as you cook because you want the starch in the rice to do its thing, to thicken the dish as you add warm stock.

In my teens, before I’d tasted risotto and when I had never heard of carnaroli, I tried making it with basmati rice; it was the only rice we had in the cupboard. Of course, it didn’t work, it was gloopy instead of creamy, with lumps of swollen, overcooked grains.

The long grains of basmati rice do increase in size as they cook, but they’re not as absorbent as risotto rice and they don’t become creamy. Rules are limiting and frustrating – it’s not your fault if you can’t get hold of a specific rice in your far-flung corner of the UK – but some ingredients behave in a particular way. You’re never going to end up with good risotto without risotto rice.

Basmati can be made into sumptuous dishes – jewelled Persian pilafs and layered Indian biryanis – but it’s also the most useful rice in an everyday kind of way. Rice pilaf, or pilau, where the grains are cooked in stock or water, embraces leftovers. A pilaf will dance with chunks of lamb from the Sunday roast, spices (cumin and cinnamon with lamb, maybe) and whatever embellishments – pistachios, dried apricots, mint – you fancy.

I was taught how to cook perfect pilau by a woman I met while making a TV programme about Parsi food. She washed basmati rice in a bowl of cold water, agitating it with her fingers and adding fresh water until the water was more or less clear. She then sautéed an onion in oil and butter, added spices and tumbled in the rice.

Her best trick was adding enough water or stock to cover the rice by 5cm, which she measured with her finger. I still do this, otherwise it’s one cup of rice to a cup and two thirds of liquid for a basic pilau – you will need more liquid if you add a lot of other ingredients to cook with the rice.

Boil the rice hard until its surface is pitted with little hollows and you no longer see the liquid. Turn the heat right down, cover the pan and leave to cook for 12 to 15 minutes. Don’t stir. The ingredients that make this more than a dish of plain rice can be added to the onion or forked through at the end. This way of cooking long-grain rice is called the ‘absorption method’, and if you know how to do it you can always make supper, even if all you have is an onion, some vegetables and a few spices.

The joy of rice at this time of year – the transition from summer to autumn – is what you have to play with: crab and sweetcorn, happily in season at the same time; and the last of the summer courgettes, peppers and aubergines which, if you cook them with smoky paprika, smell of the season we’re easing towards.

