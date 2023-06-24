Three-storey house partially collapses in Finsbury Park

Sixty firefighters and Metropolitan Police officers are responding after a three-storey house partially collapsed in north London on Saturday afternoon.

Neighbours of the house on Gloucester Drive near Finsbury Park heard a large boom and felt their houses shake as the building collapsed just before 12.30pm.

A number of nearby houses were evacuated for safety reasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Met is unable to confirm if anyone is injured. A video of the scene showed firefighters calling for anyone trapped under the rubble to make a sound.

London Fire Brigade said the semi-detached house of three floors, with a basement, collapsed at the rear.

One neighbour, who the Standard agreed to not name, said: “My family and I were in our house...when we heard a massive bang and the house shook for about 10 seconds.

“We all rushed to the window [but] we couldn’t see anything as there was smoke everywhere.

“We went outside...we saw all the debris on the floor of our car park. I called the fire service.

“The building that crashed is a building that is undergoing construction. The area has been cordoned off.

“The fire service were searching for anyone under the debris. I don’t think there was anyone injured. We have been told to stay away from the windows by the police.”

Around sixty firefighters were called to the scene along with five fire engines and three fire rescue units.

The brigade was called at 12.17pm and is still at the scene.

Fire crews from Kentish Town, East Ham, Islington, Edmonton, Battersea and East Ham fire stations are in attendance.