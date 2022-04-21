Three staff injured during a student brawl captured on video at a Broward high school

Three staff members are injured and a number of students face discipline after an all-out brawl caught on video Wednesday afternoon at a high school in Broward County, according to authorities.

Following the incident, Plantation High School Principal Parinaz Bristo told parents in an email that there were “several altercations” between groups of students, causing the school, located at 6901 NW 16th St., to go into lockdown. She said additional security staff and law enforcement officers from Broward County Public Schools and the Plantation Police Department were then dispatched to the scene to quell the unrest.

Of the three employees hurt, one was sent to the hospital after falling, Broward Schools told the Herald in an email.

“The students involved are receiving disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct,” Bristo said. “As a proactive measure, there will be additional law enforcement presence on our campus tomorrow.”

Authorities did not say whether any students were hurt or arrested, nor what prompted the fight — which extended from inside the school’s walls to the streets.

In footage circulating online, dozens of students are seen punching, kicking and grabbing others, at times ganging up on them while they were down, as police officers and other adults try to stop them from fighting.

Plantation High School

One video shows a boy wearing a gray hoodie and shorts slamming another to the ground, resulting in several students subsequently trading blows. Immediately after, a uniformed police officer is seen grabbing, pulling and dragging three male students.

Another shows a police officer trying to keep male and female students from fighting inside of a school building; in a third, two boys are punching another who is laying down and covering his head outside the school as drivers honk.

Bristo asked parents via email to “please speak with your child about appropriate behavior in school.”

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” she said.