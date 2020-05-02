Three stabbing victims in critical condition in Mississauga, suspect arrested

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say three stabbing victims are in serious to life threatening condition and a suspect arrested following an incident in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday morning.

Const. Danny Marttini says police were first called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Cawthra Road at around 9 a.m., Saturday following reports of a car collision where one of the drivers had fled on foot.

Shortly after, police received a call for medical assistance nearby and found the suspect armed with a knife by a backyard shed.

Marttini says shots were fired by police as they confronted the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was then transferred to a hospital for treatment.

She says in clearing the area, police found three stabbing victims, two men and one woman, and all three have been taken to a trauma centre in serious to life threatening condition.

Marttini says police do not know of any relationship between the suspect and the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press