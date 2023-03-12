Three stabbed after neighbor flirts with man’s wife at family gathering, Texas cops say

Mitchell Willetts
1 min read
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three men were stabbed during a family gathering at a Houston apartment complex, Texas police told news outlets.

Police responded to a 911 call from an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side after 11 p.m. on March 11, the Houston Police Department told TV station KHOU.

Investigators say a neighbor, who appeared intoxicated, came to the family’s get-together and started flirting with the wife of one of the men, KPRC reported.

This led to an argument and the neighbor left, KRIV reported. However, he came back to the apartment moments later with a kitchen knife and stabbed three men.

The men were all taken to hospitals for treatment, and one is in critical condition, police told the outlets.

Police arrested the neighbor, and an investigation is underway.

