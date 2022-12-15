Three Solihull lake tragedy victims were related

Finlay (left) and Samuel with their cousin Thomas Stewart (right) who have been named as three of the children who died after falling through ice at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull - West Midlands Police

Three of the victims of the Solihull lake tragedy were related, it has emerged.

Finlay Butler, aged eight, his six-year-old younger brother Sam and their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, died after falling through ice into the lake at Babbs Mill nature reserve.

Another boy, 10-year-old Jack Johnson, died after running into the water to try to help get the children out.

Sam had been fighting for his life in intensive care since the incident on Sunday but on Wednesday night West Midlands police announced that he had died.

A family friend told the Mail Online that Gemma Haran, his mother, was “heartbroken, adding: “Finlay and Thomas, as well as this poor boy Jack, died on Sunday. And then Sam passed away.”

A picture on Ms Haran’s Facebook page taken two years ago shows the boys smiling alongside their father, Daniel Butler. Finlay and his brother Sam are both believed to have attended nearby Hillstone Primary School.

A relative of the family, Josh Butler, thanked the local community for their support, writing on Facebook: “This is a massive shock to everyone, but also a bigger shock to my family.

“Once again thank you everyone for the love and support and please hug and kiss your loved ones. None of us know what is around the corner.”

In a statement released shortly after Sam’s death, West Midlands Police said its sympathies were with the relatives and friends of those involved in the tragedy.

In the aftermath of the deaths, it was revealed that a student police officer had attempted to punch through the ice to rescue the boys.

The response officer, in his early 20s, was on one of his first rotations when he risked his life. He is recovering from hypothermia but plans to return to work next week.

Oliwia Szewc, a 13-year-old girl, also attempted to help save the boys, breaking branches from trees and holding them out to the children in the lake.

She said the father of one of the victim had to be stopped by officers from running into the freezing water as the tragedy unfolded.

Jack Johnson’s aunt said he had seen the other children fall through the ice and had tried to save them. He is not believed to have known Thomas, Finlay or Sam.