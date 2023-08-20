These three siblings are looking for a loving family where they can stay together

Alexandria, Jared and Mar’Quavion are bonded siblings who are looking for their future family where they will be able to stay together.

Alexandria, 14, is a creative teen who has a great sense of humor. She loves deeply and is protective of the people she cares about. Alexandria enjoys playing sports. Her favorites are volleyball, basketball and softball. Her favorite class is English Language Arts. Alexandria aspires to become a photographer.

Jared, 12, is helpful, caring and kind and enjoys playing sports, dancing and going for walks. Some of his other interests include listening to music, singing and playing video games. His favorite subject is math. Jared wants to be a fireman or a person who helps others.

Mar’Quavion, 11, is smart, helpful and caring. He can be incredibly empathetic to others. Mar’Quavion enjoys playing video games, dancing, singing and having family time. He says that he is good at working with computers and math. When he grows up, Mar’Quavion wants to be a computer game builder.

Alexandria, Jared and Mar’Qavion are looking for a loving, caring and supportive family. The family will need to be patient, understanding and kind. They want a family that enjoys doing activities together. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

The case number for Alexandria, Jared and Mar’Quavion is CH-8042.