Three shot, one fatally, on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Matthew Ormseth
·1 min read

One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning, police said.

The men were fired on around 1:20 a.m. as they came out of a building near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue, according to Officer Norma Eisenman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims were described only as Black men between the ages of 30 and 35. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police have no description of any suspects or cars that may have been involved in the shooting.

Eisenman said she did not know which building the men had exited when they were shot, but the vicinity is one of the busiest nightlife areas of Hollywood, with Musso & Frank Grill and Cabo Cantina within steps of the intersection.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

