Three shot in child-custody exchange between woman and ex-boyfriend, Texas cops say

A child-custody exchange turned violent on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with three people shot, Texas police say.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. outside a home in northeast Houston.

A woman was accompanied by her boyfriend when they went to her ex-boyfriend’s home for the exchange of their child, according to KPRC.

The ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend began fighting, and the woman’s boyfriend pulled out a gun and opened fire, KHOU reported. The reasons for the fight were unclear.

The ex-boyfriend, his mother and his brother were all struck by the gunfire, police told KTRK.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After the shooting, the woman and her boyfriend drove off and have not been caught, KPRC reported.

Police officials told KHOU that the child involved in the exchange was not injured.

