Three separate collisions restrict traffic on Saskatchewan highways

Three separate collisions on Saturday closed down sections of highways in different parts of Saskatchewan.

Just before 9 p.m. CST on Saturday Pelican Narrows RCMP were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 135 about 20 km north of Highway 106.

At last report RCMP were still on scene and the highway is blocked in both directions.

Around 7:30 p.m. CST Saturday North Battleford RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 4 north of Cochin.

The public is being asked to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

On Saturday afternoon another collision blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 about 10 km east of Moose Jaw.

A detour is in place, but RCMP are asking motorists to use alternate routes if possible.