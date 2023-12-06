After three seasons, state playoff appearance, Kuna football coach steps down

Kuna High School is in search of a new head football coach.

Jeff Schank announced his resignation last week after three seasons at the helm. He compiled an overall record of 10-18 and a 5-12 mark in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference. His tenure was highlighted by a 2022 playoff appearance.

“Jeff worked hard to ensure the team strived for a gold standard as players, as students, and as individuals,” Kuna Athletic Director Luke Wolf said. “It has been a great honor working alongside Coach Schank, with a shared vision pertaining to the future of Kuna High School football. His coaching exemplified character and integrity, and he will be missed.”

Schank joined the Kuna football coaching staff in 2019 as an assistant coach, helping guide the Kavemen to a 4A state championship. Kuna transitioned to the 5A ranks beginning in 2020, and Schank took over the program the following year. He was instrumental in rebuilding the program after the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolf said, instituting a preseason and after-school conditioning program for athletes in all sports.

Since joining the coaching staff, Schank’s family has grown. He and his wife have two children younger than 3.

“I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to serve in this position,” Schank said. “I am proud of the work our student-athletes and coaching staff have put in to make Kuna a competitive 5A program. There may be time for football in the future, but for now, my focus needs to be on my family.”