Three San Diego-bound sailors missing after departing Mexico more than a week ago

Mexican and U.S. authorities are searching for three American sailors who went missing after departing Mexico for San Diego more than a week ago.

The sailors, who were traveling on a 44-foot boat called Ocean Bound, left Mazatlán, Mexico, on April 4. They missed a scheduled stop for supplies in Cabo San Lucas two days later, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard.

The Mexican Navy, with the assistance of the #USCG, is searching for three American sailors, last heard from April 4, near Mazatlan, MX. en route to San Diego. Kerry and Frank O'Brien and William Gross were sailing aboard the 44-foot S/V Ocean Bound.https://t.co/0bzFQVsYC3 pic.twitter.com/GCcbGBvkQH — USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) April 15, 2023

The Mexican and U.S. officials are working together to search for the sailors, Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross, according to the Coast Guard.

Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, but have not received any reported sightings of the boat or the sailors, officials said. Urgent marine information broadcasts have also been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing people and vessel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three sailors or their vessel are asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue coordination center at (510) 437-3701.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.