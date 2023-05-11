Three rushed to hospital after stabbing attacks at Richland County jail

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating how three people were stabbed in two attacks at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The attacks took place Thursday morning, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s department.

All three victims were inmates, according to deputies.

Two of the victims were stabbed in the G Dorm and one victim was stabbed in the “Unit B common area,” according to the statement.

The victims were taken to a local hospital by EMS. No additional information has been provided about their condition.

The sheriff’s department said no arrests have been made. The State has reached out to Richland County administrators for comment. Unlike many South Carolina counties, the Richland jail is managed by county government, not the sheriff’s department.

The stabbings come a little over a month after two inmates were stabbed in one week at the troubled jail. In April, James Alterique White was charged with one of these attacks, when he allegedly slashed another inmate in a surprise attack. The ongoing violence comes as the facility is in the middle of a $12 million facility upgrade, which includes replacing the majority of the jail’s doors.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more information.