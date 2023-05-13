Three-run home run propels Kuna past Capital in 5A District Three championship game

The Kuna softball team had a four-run lead heading into the seventh inning of the 5A District Three championship game against Capital on Friday, but the Kavemen knew better than to assume they had the title in the bag.

Kuna had a win over Capital all but locked up when the teams played in the regular season only to watch the Eagles tie the game with a grand slam and win it with a walk-off single.

Kuna pitcher Rylee Mangum was determined to make sure history didn’t repeat itself, even after a fielding error put a Capital runner on base in the bottom of the seventh.

Mangum retired the next three batters in a row, ending the game with a strikeout before rushing to the dugout where a mob of her teammates were waiting to celebrate their 8-4 victory and Kuna’s first district championship since 2016.

“I just knew I had to relax, take it out by out and trust my defense,” Mangum said. “I do this for them. We trust each other so much, and I just love this team.”

Final: Kuna 8, Capital 4



Kuna head coach Ali Schauer called timeout and made a trip to the pitching circle after Capital put a runner on base in the seventh. She said she didn’t have a fiery motivational speech prepared. She just wanted to make sure her girls understood that the moment wasn’t too big for them.

“I just told them to go out there and play the game,” she said. “We’re not trying to do anything special. Just get it done.”

The Kavemen did just that. They’re taking the district championship plaque back to Kuna, and they’ll open play in the 5A state tournament next Friday.

“These girls come in and work really hard on all the little things, and I truly think that’s what sets us apart,” Schauer said. “We didn’t get all the little things right today, but we got them right when it mattered.”

Kuna (17-5) did just about everything right at the plate in the district tournament. The Kavemen hit four home runs in a 12-8 win over Rocky Mountain Wednesday in the semifinals, and their bats were hot again on Friday.

Kuna racked up 13 base hits, including a three-run home run from Mangum that erased Capital’s two-run lead and gave the Kavemen a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. They never trailed again.

“After Riley’s bomb, the momentum just swung our way and we held it the rest of the way,” Schauer said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her, especially with her coming in and shutting (Capital) down at the end.”

Mangum, a sophomore, finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate. She also replaced starting pitcher Ashlyn Crone in the sixth inning and didn’t surrender a hit in two innings of work.

“We’ve been working really hard and it’s nice to see it pay off,” Mangum said. “It’s all about reps in practice and focusing on the little things, and I couldn’t do it without my teammates.”

Capital (20-6) tied the game thanks to a two-run single from McKenna Chavez in the bottom of the fourth, but Kuna’s hitters weren’t done.

Brylin Field sent a solo home run over the fence in centerfield to put the Kavemen back on top in the fifth. It was her fourth home run in the past two games. The senior sent three pitches out of the park against Rocky Mountain on Wednesday.

“Especially when we get ahead, these girls play loose and aggressive,” Schauer said. “We don’t try to hit home runs. We’re a line-drive team and those home runs are usually mistakes, but they do happen a lot.”

The Kavemen went into the sixth inning with a 6-4 lead thanks to an RBI-double by Amber Harwood. They put two more runs on the board in the sixth thanks to a two-run single by catcher Talia Jenkins and led, 8-4, heading into the seventh. Jenkins led the batting order Friday, going 3-for-4.

Capital, which knocked off Owyhee on Wednesday to earn a spot in the championship game, will join Kuna in the 5A state tournament next week.

“These girls are fighters and competitors, and we’ll get back on track in states,” Capital head coach Shane Alder said. “We just need to get back to having fun, and playing softball without overthinking things.”