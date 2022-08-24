Three Rivers to review mandates from MOS

A Three Rivers ad hoc committee kicked off its process of reviewing the Town’s Memorandum Of Settlement (MOS). The document laid out 16 key agreements between seven rural municipalities and towns before amalgamating into the Town of Three Rivers in 2018 and adapted an Official Town Plan and Bylaw.

According to the province the MOS must be adhered to.

Now that the town is amalgamated and the official plan and bylaw was adopted in July and August respectively, the committee is tasked by Mayor Ed MacAulay to research and review each item, then shed light on which items are irrelevant, relevant or could use thoughtful adjustments to benefit the town’s ability to function smoothly.

Should council vote to rescind or amend items, following the committee’s work and recommendations, it’s expected Three Rivers will request changes to the Minister of Fisheries & Communities, Minister Jamie Fox. Minister Fox may then choose to take the request to the provincial executive council which would consider appropriate avenues to amend the Order-to-Council or MOS.

The committee is chaired by Councillor Hannah Martens, Ward 4 (Union Road/Brudenell to Summerville region). Other committee members, each appointed by Mayor MacAulay, are Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston representing Ward 10 (Montague area), Coun Cody Jenkins, Ward 8 (Georgetown area), and Coun Paul Morrison, Ward 9 (Launching area).

In their kick-off meeting the committee collectively determined it would be important to research what ability Three Rivers Council will have to amend and adjust property tax rates and how rates are decided per property location and assessment, should related MOS clauses remain in tact.

The committee also considered whether the clause regarding policing should be amended to allow Three Rivers more authority to decide on changes over time.

Councillors discussed rescinding or amending the agreement to maintain full-time administrative services and current hours of operation for residents in Georgetown and Montague. Deputy Mayor Johnston of Montague leaned strongly in favour of recommending an amendment. She suggested it doesn’t make financial sense to keep the Georgetown office open full-time. Coun Cody Jenkins of Georgetown was against the idea of amending the clause.

CAO Jill Walsh suggested if a consensus concerning a recommendation or step forward for an item is not reached it’s possible the committee could vote on their final course of action.

The committee will attempt to present final recommendations to council by the end of October or sooner, before the municipal election in November.

The items agreed upon as listed in the MOS concerned the following topics:

• The town’s tentative name

• The services that would transfer from the seven towns and municipalities into the amalgamated entity.

• The assets that would transfer into Three Rivers such as the Kings Playhouse, the AA MacDonald Memorial Gardens in Georgetown and recreational and community facilities across Three Rivers along with their liabilities such as debts, as well as how these assets would be maintained.

• How Three Rivers would be financed through property tax rates, government revenue sharing, transitional funding and gas taxes. How the transition would be funded.

• Not-changing police services as provided to communities before the formation of Three Rivers.

• The funding and operation of fire departments

• Maintenance of individual bylaws of the seven towns and municipalities until replaced

• Supervision of municipal elections by Elections PEI

• How committees and corporate structures that provide governance to organizations would remain in place.

• Montage and Georgetown water and sewer maintenance

• Georgetown’s title as Capital of Kings County

• Employee management, including allocation of administrative staff and services in both Montague and Georgetown

• Councillors’ wages

• A commitment to work to ensure Kings County Memorial Hospital’s Emergency department is open 8 am to 10 pm, seven days a week among other items.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic