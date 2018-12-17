Three reasons why Warriors (still) have nothing to worry about

Injury trouble, an on-court spat and a four-game losing streak for the first time in the Steve Kerr era — it’s been an eventful start to the season for the Warriors. And yet, despite all of the drama, they’re once again rounding into championship form.

At 20-10, Golden State is right behind the Nuggets (20-9) for the best record in the Western Conference and the Raptors (23-9) for the top mark in the NBA. The Warriors have won five of their last six games, and they should only improve heading into the new year.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why a tumultuous first few months should be of no concern to the Bay Area faithful.

MVP Stephen Curry is back

The Warriors still hitch their wagon to the guy that got it all started in Oakland.

It’s hard to believe that a team with the most prolific scorer in the league in Kevin Durant and one of the greatest shooters of all time in Klay Thompson would have any struggles with Curry out. And yet, when Curry went down with a groin injury in early November, it became clear he is the irreplaceable center of the Warriors universe.

In 11 games without Curry, Golden State went 5-6 and suffered through a four-game losing streak, including blowout losses to the Rockets and Thunder. The typical Warriors offense full of dizzying cuts and ball movement gave way to more isolation ball. Durant often had to put up 30 or 40 points to prevent Golden State from falling behind.

But the Warriors are looking more like themselves with Curry in the starting lineup. When Curry has played this season, the Warriors are 15-4. The on vs. off the floor numbers are staggering.

2018-19 Warriors Off Rating Def Rating Net Rating Eff FG % Curry On 116.4 104.3 12.2 58.1 Curry Off 109.2 111.0 -1.7 54.0

In seven games since returning from injury, Curry is averaging 28.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range. He is chasing down a 50/50/90 season (50.3 from the field/48.0 on 3-pointers/94.5 on free throws through 19 games), which sounds insane considering the volume of shots and degree of difficulty.

As long as Curry stays healthy, Golden State stays a tier above the other 29 teams.

There isn’t a real threat out West

Last season, the Rockets emerged as a worthy challenger to the Warriors, but Houston is closer to the lottery than the conference finals at this point in the season.

The Rockets are 14-14 with no easy fixes to their problems. Chris Paul appears to have lost a step and is shooting a career-low 41.2 percent from the field. (That massive four-year deal just kicked in, by the way.) Defensively, the team has regressed across the board, dropping from seventh in defensive rating last season (105.6) to 28th this year (112.2). There is no magic move general manager Daryl Morey can make to clean up the mess.

As for the rest of the West? The Jazz have struggled mightily out the gate. The Thunder are thriving behind a terrific start from Paul George, and the Clippers have surprised everyone, but Oklahoma City and Los Angeles won't scare the Warriors in a seven-game series. LeBron James and the Lakers have played well after their 2-5 start, but they are at least a year away from being ready for a championship run.

The West is tough from top to bottom (minus the lowly Suns), but the conference is lacking a true contender outside of Golden State. Expect the Warriors to separate themselves from the logjam.

DeMarcus Cousins is on the way

Cousins might not be back until February after being assigned to Golden State's G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz (Calif.) Warriors. If there's any team with the luxury of time, though, it's these Warriors. This is about June, not January.

The addition of Cousins gives Golden State five All-Stars on a team that probably only needs three in order to win another ring. It’s an embarrassment of riches that will allow Golden State to add another dimension offensively. Cousins in the post with the likes of Thompson, Durant and Curry roaming the 3-point line? That's just unfair.

Cousins' skills as a passing big (5.4 assists per game with the Pelicans last season) will only be more pronounced in a free-flowing offense. A switch-heavy team like the Rockets won't be able to survive with a smaller guard on Cousins. He is much stronger and more skilled than Kevon Looney or Jordan Bell.

It’s going to take time for Cousins to adjust to his reduced role, and there could be some rocky moments. But if he is able to touch even 80 percent of his former self, that's a huge upgrade at center.

No reason to worry. Through all the injuries and the in-fighting, this is still the Warriors' league.