Three reasons why Draymond Green's contract extension with Warriors is a win-win

Draymond Green didn't want to wait for free agency in 2020, and neither did the Warriors.

The three-time All-Star has agreed to sign a four-year, $100 million extension with Golden State, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The new deal will include a player option that gives Green the ability to opt out in 2023, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In total, Green is set to earn $118 million over the next five years.

That number is substantial for Green, but why put pen to paper now instead of hitting the open market next summer?

Draymond Green gains long-term financial security.

Green is potentially passing on a huge payday. His extension is a far cry from his other max options as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Draymond Green contract Length Total Extension with Warriors Four years $100 million Max with Warriors Five years $204 million Max with other team Four years $151 million Supermax with Warriors Five years $235 million

(Note: Green would have needed to make an All-NBA team or win Defensive Player of the Year in order to qualify for the supermax contract.)

However, these are hypothetical offers. There is no certainty Green would see this kind of money at the negotiating table.

While Green is a game-changer with his defense, playmaking and intangibles, he is not a clear-cut max guy like Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant. Non-Warriors teams may have hesitated to hand a significant contract to Green for his age 30-34 seasons, and as much as Green has meant to Golden State, that $200-plus million figure would have forced president of basketball operations Bob Myers to take a long, hard look at his team's future.

If Green gets injured or has a down season, does all of his leverage suddenly disappear?

As it stands, Green is locked into these annual salaries starting in 2020-21: $22.2 million, $24 million, $25.8 million and $27.6 million. He remains part of an elite organization with an understanding of his importance to the Warriors. It appears that combination of guaranteed money and fit outweighed the chance to pursue a more lucrative deal.

The Warriors retain Draymond Green and move forward with their core.

It's possible the back end of Green's extension will seem like an overpay as he ages out of his prime, but let's be clear here — the Warriors are keeping a really, really good player.

Sure, his per-game averages in 2018-19 were unspectacular (7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists). He used the regular season to work his way back into shape and often didn't reach his peak level of performance. When the playoffs began, though, Green was a different animal.

He averaged 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 22 postseason games. His on-court impact? Yeah, it was noticeable.

2019 NBA playoffs Off Rating Def Rating Net Rating Eff FG % Warriors with Green on 116.2 109.6 6.6 55.9 Warriors with Green off 103.7 115.6 -11.9 50.0

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant this offseason, so they won't be the annual favorite to dominate the NBA. Still, they know Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell are all in place through at least 2022.

That matters because, obviously, Golden State wants to be competitive in the Western Conference, but the Warriors also want to fill the seats at their new arena.

"We’re thrilled to retain Draymond long-term as we move forward and into Chase Center," Myers said in a press release. "He’s played an enormous part in shaping our organization over the last seven years. His passion and knowledge for the game are indispensable to our team. As a multi-time NBA champion he’s surpassed everyone’s expectations — except his own."

Draymond Green and the Warriors avoid 2020 free agency negotiations.

Durant-related drama filled the 2018-19 campaign with constant speculation about his future plans. That's simply what happens when one of the league's best players isn't committed beyond the current season.

It must be a relief for both Green and the Warriors to know this is done and behind them. Golden State and Green didn't want to end a successful partnership. A quick scan of the cap space projections for 2020 shows Green would have most likely been staring at rebuilding teams — not all that appealing for a three-time NBA champion.

Hard to fault Draymond Green for taking $100M in guaranteed money when he possibly could have earned more next summer. After a summer that saw 14 teams with north of $20M in cap space- next year is only projecting 5 teams with $25M+ of cap space- ATL, CHA, CLE, MEM and TOR. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 3, 2019

Free agency conversations can quickly turn contentious and lead to regrets. Heat president Pat Riley learned this lesson the hard way when Dwyane Wade left Miami for Chicago in 2016.

"I think if he had never come back to the city of Miami and just stayed somewhere else for the rest of his career, I don’t think I would have ever forgiven myself," Riley said (via the Miami Herald).

Wade eventually returned to the Heat in 2018 and enjoyed a farewell tour last season, but plenty of careers end unceremoniously.

That's off the table now. Barring a surprising trade, Green will wear a Warriors uniform for the foreseeable future, a bit of good news for everyone involved.