Three powerful explosions heard near Ukraine's western Lviv city, says governor

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Authorities in Ukraine's western Lviv region on Saturday reported three powerful explosions near the regional capital Lviv and urged residents to take shelter.

"There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the direction of Kryvchytsy, now there is an air raid warning, so keep calm and take shelter," said regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy in an online post, referring to an area in the eastern outskirts of the city.

Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city. The cause could not be immediately verified.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Mari Saito and Natalia Zinets, editing by Stephen Farrell and Ros Russell)

