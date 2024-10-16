Three potential replacements for Luka Modric at Real Madrid

Luka Modric’s time at Real Madrid is edging towards a potential end, as his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Though there have been rumours suggesting that the Croatian midfielder might look to extend his stay by one more year to keep himself fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, nothing is confirmed.

At the age of 39, it is only natural to question how much longer Modric can continue performing at the highest level.

Despite his current form showing no signs of slowing down, Real Madrid must face the inevitable reality that a replacement for him will soon be necessary.

In that sense, the market could offer them several strong options, each with the potential to fill the void left by Modric’s departure. Here, we examine three standout players who could be considered as Madrid’s future midfield maestros.

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is wanted by Real Madrid. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz is one of the brightest young talents in European football, and Real Madrid have reportedly been tracking him for quite some time.

His technical skills, creativity, and intelligence on the ball have drawn comparisons to some of Europe’s elite midfielders, making him an intriguing option to replace Modric.

Currently, Wirtz is contracted to Bayer Leverkusen until 2027, and the club has no intentions of selling him for anything less than €150 million.

Leverkusen’s general manager, Fernando Carro, has remained firm on the club’s asking price. However, Real Madrid are aware that as Wirtz’s contract nears its end, the opportunity for a more reasonable negotiation could arise.

Wirtz’s performances over recent seasons have only strengthened Madrid’s interest in him. His ability to play in tight spaces, make decisive passes, and score goals makes him a standout candidate.

While the fee involved may seem excessive, the German playmaker’s talent and potential make him worth the investment, especially considering the long-term benefits he could bring to Madrid’s midfield.

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala is wanted by several top teams. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jamal Musiala is another exciting prospect who could become a key figure for Real Madrid. Since making his senior debut for Bayern Munich in 2020, Musiala has quickly become one of the Bundesliga’s most promising talents.

His market value currently stands at €130 million, and with his contract running until 2026, Bayern are under pressure to secure his long-term future at the club.

The next year will be crucial for Bayern, as they must determine whether they can match Musiala’s ambitions to compete at the very top level in Europe.

Real Madrid, however, are more than capable of offering the 21-year-old the platform to fulfil his dreams of becoming one of Europe’s best.

There are already reports suggesting that many of Europe’s top clubs have marked Musiala as a future transfer target.

Given his current annual salary of just €5 million, Musiala will likely be seeking a significant wage increase in any future contract negotiations.

If Bayern are unwilling or unable to meet his demands, Real Madrid could easily step in with an attractive offer that would bring the German sensation to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons could be a coup for Real Madrid. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

While some may see Xavi Simons as a left-field choice, the Dutch midfielder’s performances for RB Leipzig have earned him a spot on the list of potential replacements for Modric.

At just 21 years of age, Simons has already proven himself to be one of the most exciting players in the Bundesliga, showcasing his incredible dribbling skills and a keen eye for goal.

What sets Simons apart is his intelligence on the pitch and his versatility. His off-ball movement makes him a constant threat in attacking areas, while his work rate ensures he is just as effective in defensive situations.

He is known for being able to break through opposition lines with his direct play, but he also excels at keeping possession and dictating the tempo of the game, a trait that Modric has mastered over the years.

Additionally, Simons’ ability to press high and win back possession makes him an attractive option for Real Madrid.

He thrives in high-pressing systems, both at Leipzig and in the Netherlands national team, applying relentless pressure on the opposition during counterattacks.

This type of energy and commitment is exactly what Real Madrid will be looking for as they search for a successor to Modric.