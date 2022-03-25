Three points and a £300 fine after Robert Jenrick caught speeding in his Land Rover on A40

Former housing secretary Robert Jenrick (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Former Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has been fined and given penalty points by a court after he was caught speeding on his drive into London.

The MP for Newark in Nottinghamshire was behind the wheel of a Land Rover which triggered a speed camera on a 40mph stretch of the A40 in Greenford.

Mr Jenrick lost his job as housing secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle last September. The speeding incident happened a few weeks before Mr Jenrick’s sacking, when he was caught driving at 48mph on August 10. Police case worker Geoffrey Teather told Lavender Hill magistrates’ court the 40-year-old’s car broke the speed limit at 3.03pm on that day, on the stretch of the A40 between Long Drive and Welland Gardens.

Mr Jenrick admitted being the driver of the speeding car on a statement signed on September 23, 2021.

The prosecution can be revealed after a Standard request for court papers in Mr Jenrick’s case, which was dealt with this month under the single justice procedure.

A magistrate fined Mr Jenrick £307, imposed three penalty points on his licence and ordered him to pay £124 in costs.