Three people wounded in Miami-area shooting, reports say

Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that reportedly wounded three people and scattered more than two dozen shell casings across the road, according to early reports.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports that three people have been taken to the hospital as trauma alerts. TV footage shows investigators examining several cars in the area.

UPDATE: Investigator just told me there were more than 30 bullet casings recovered along NW 71st Street.



Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed three people rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/lkss17qGhe



— Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) September 4, 2020

The shooting happened along Northwest 71st Street and 21st Avenue, in a pocket of unincorporated Miami-Dade west of the Little River area.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.