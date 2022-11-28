Three people were shot between Miami and Miami Beach. What the authorities are saying
Three people were shot in North Bay Village on Monday morning, according to authorities
Two people with “traumatic injuries” were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. A third person was also shot, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.
Paramedics responded to the area of 7900 West Drive, on Harbor Island, after getting a call about the shooting at 7:48 a.m., according to county fire-rescue.
